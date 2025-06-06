Search Search
Crackdown against Hookah parlours: Three shops sealed, two booked in Navi Mumbai

PTI |
Jun 06, 2025 07:05 PM IST

Police got a tip-off about the parlours after a raid on a cafe in Khoprakhairane on June 4 revealed illegal operations that violated state regulations.

Three shops worth 1.5 crore were sealed and two persons booked in a crackdown against hookah parlours in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Friday. 

A probe found three shops were being used to operate the illegal business.(REUTERS)
A probe found three shops were being used to operate the illegal business.(REUTERS)

A cafe in Khoprakhairane was raided on a tip off on June 4 that it was providing hookahs, which is banned in Maharashtra, to patrons and a probe found three shops were being used to operate the illegal business, the official said. 

"Three shops worth 1.5 crore were sealed under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and two persons identified as Hemant Pandit and Nada Abdul Majid Zumani were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA)," Khoprakhairane police station senior inspector Audumbar Patil said.

News / India News / Crackdown against Hookah parlours: Three shops sealed, two booked in Navi Mumbai
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
