Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief GP Singh along with another top official from the headquarters in New Delhi flew to Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the security situation and held meetings related to counterterror measures over the weekend following a terror attack in Kulgam district last week, which injured three CRPF personnel, people aware of the matter said on Sunday.

CRPF chief visits J&K, reviews security after attack in Kulgam

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An officer said under condition of anonymity that the CRPF chief and special director general Vitul Kumar flew to Srinagar and held meetings with all deputy inspector generals (DIGs) and commandants of all battalions posted across the valley, where the brass told the functionaries on the ground to be alert especially due to the fact that the terror groups are aware of the recent record of the force not suffering an o perational fatality in the country in the last one year.

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On November 1, the force said it did not have an operational fatality in 12 consecutive months, between October 30, 2025 and October 30 this year, across the country for the first time in 47 years.

“The forces on the ground have been told to remain on guard and follow all standard operating protocol. There are elements who wanted to target the force because of the success and demotivate them. There were multiple meetings held by the top brass at different levels. The message was simple - do not let your guard down and follow the SOP. This could be in the form of being equipped with all the standard weapons, protection and also conducting searches according to to the book. This will go on even as the counter insurgency measures and searches are underway. There wont be even one incident if all the SoP is followed by everyone on the ground,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X on Saturday, CRPF said that its chief visited Kulgam, and interacted with the field officers for the intensified counter insurgency operations in the valley. Singh also visited the site of the attack and later the army hospital in Srinagar where one of the injured is admitted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X on Saturday, CRPF said that its chief visited Kulgam, and interacted with the field officers for the intensified counter insurgency operations in the valley. Singh also visited the site of the attack and later the army hospital in Srinagar where one of the injured is admitted. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the army and other security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kulgam following inputs about the presence of terrorists responsible for the attack.

In 2025, nine CRPF personnel were killed in action, of which eight were killed in the left-wing extremism theatre and one died during field firing practice. In 2024,12 deaths were reported from Chhattisgarh, J&K and Manipur. But no casualties were reported since October 30, 2025. The numbers have declined from the past when the force suffered at least 143 deaths (2010), 103 (2001) and 60 (2019).