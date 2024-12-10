Cybercrimes, climate change are emerging threats to human rights: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed concerns about cybercrimes and climate change as emerging threats to human rights amid the growing significance of artificial intelligence (AI) and changes in the global climate. Human Rights Day is observed on December 10 every year. (PTI photo)

She was addressing a gathering at the Human Rights Day event organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the national Capital Delhi.

President Murmu highlighted that the digital era, while transformative, has introduced complex issues such as cyberbullying, deepfakes, privacy concerns and the spread of misinformation.

She stressed the need to create a safe, secure and equitable digital environment that protects the rights and dignity of all individuals.

She underscored the importance of AI in daily life, noting that it can solve many problems but also creates a few.

“The human rights discourse has traditionally focused on human agency, assuming that violators possess human emotions such as compassion and guilt. However, with AI, the violator could be a non-human intelligent agent,” she explained.

Regarding climate change, President Murmu pointed out that the current global scenario necessitates a reassessment of human rights thinking.

“Polluters from different locations and eras impact the lives of individuals in other places and periods. India, as a representative of the global South, has rightly taken on a leadership role in climate action,” she stated.

She also addressed the increasing mental health concerns among youth and praised the NHRC for recognising the seriousness of this issue. She urged stakeholders in the industry and business sectors to prioritise the mental health protection of gig workers as their roles expand in the economy.

“Regardless of the economic model implemented, the protection and welfare of all, especially those in vulnerable positions, should remain a priority. We must work to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental illness, raise awareness and provide support to those in need,” she said.