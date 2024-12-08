Study says living near water may be the secret to a happy life as it reduces mental decline

You know that being in nature is good for your mental health, and it’s one of the best and most accessible ways to boost your mood. However, new research shows that if you live near a body of water, you not only inherently feel calmer and more at ease, it could be the secret to a healthy life in old age. Also read | Short, frequent walks near beaches, rivers or lakes can benefit mental health, mood Living near water could lead to a healthy and happy life in old age, according to new research. (Pexels)

What does research say?

Throughout history, people around the world have recognised the therapeutic effects of water. The Greeks sought natural springs to restore their mind and body, while the Japanese practise misogi, the ancient water cleansing, even today. Now, new findings show that the more water around the home, the lesser the mental decline, reported Daily Mail.

According to a study published in the journal Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety, scientists have found that middle-aged and older people in the UK who live near the sea, lakes, or rivers — so-called 'blue spaces' — are less likely to suffer age-related mental decline. They had a 13.2 percent lower risk of cognitive decline as measured by tests of memory and reaction times.

Test results from 35,669 men and women in the UK Biobank database were matched with home addresses and the proximity to lakes, rivers, or the sea, and their memory, reaction times and verbal and numerical reasoning were measured. Exposure to air pollution was calculated for each address.

More details

The researchers also took into account a range of factors, from age, education and weight, to diet, blood pressure and drinking habits. The researchers say that humid air around large expanses of water may limit air pollution that has previously been linked to age-related mental decline.

The effect was even more marked when air pollution was high. When levels of particulate matter in the air were highest, a 10 percent increase in blue space within 300 metres of the home was associated with a 26.2 percent improvement in performance on the cognitive tests.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.