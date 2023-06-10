Home / India News / Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm in next 12 hours| Live updates
Live

Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm in next 12 hours| Live updates

Jun 10, 2023 11:45 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours.

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is very likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours but may not hit Gujarat as per the current forecast, said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official on Saturday. 

The cyclone is likely to bring thunderstorms and strong wind in Gujarat in the next five days.
The cyclone is likely to bring thunderstorms and strong wind in Gujarat in the next five days.(Representative image)

The cyclone will bring thunderstorms and strong wind in Gujarat in the next five days as it is likely to pass at a distance of 200-300 km from the Porbandar coast. 

In its latest forecast, the IMD said the cyclone will move north-northeastwards gradually during the next 24 hours, before moving north-north-westward during the subsequent three days.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 10, 2023 11:43 PM IST

    Pakistan PM orders emergency measures

    Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif ordered officials to put in place emergency measures in advance of the approaching Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabia Sea. The “severe and intense” cyclone with wind speeds of 150 kilometers per hour was on a course toward the country’s south, Pakistan's disaster management agency said.

  • Jun 10, 2023 11:11 PM IST

    Where is Biparjoy now?

    According to IMD, cyclone Biparjoy lay centered at 2030IST of today, near latitude 17.3N and longitude 67.3E, about 600 km WSW of Mumbai, 540 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 840 km S of Karachi. To intensify further and likely to reach near Pakistan coast around evening of 15th June, 2023.

  • Jun 10, 2023 10:49 PM IST

    Likely to reach Pakistan's coast by June 15: IMD

    According to the IMD, Cyclone Biparjoy at 5:30pm on Saturday, lay centered near latitude 17.1N and longitude 67.3E, about 620 km WSW of Mumbai, 560 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 870 km south of Karachi. It is expected to intensify further and is likely to reach near Pakistan coast around June 15 evening. 

Centre to convert 2,000 agri societies into low-cost pharmacies

india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 11:59 PM IST

The cooperation ministry, also headed by Shah, is currently ramping up a drive to digitize PACS, which act as last-mile financial institutions for millions of farmers, which will enable them to diversify their business activities.

The move follows a plan to diversify these farm-service points and an agreement overseen by home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
ByZia Haq

IMA passing out parade: Sudanese cadet graduates with mixed emotions

On Saturday, a total of 374 cadets, including 42 from foreign countries, successfully passed out from the portals of IMA, with the passing out parade being reviewed by army chief General Manoj Pande, a statement issued by the defence ministry said.

On Saturday, a total of 374 cadets, including 42 from foreign countries, successfully passed out from the portals of IMA (Virender Singh Negi)
india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 11:58 PM IST
ByAmit Bathla, Dehradun

Manipur: Kuki group blocks crucial highway after fresh violence

The development came days after the blockade on a section of NH2, which connects Manipur’s Imphal and Dimapur in Nagaland, was temporarily suspended on the appeal of Union home minister Amit Shah for smooth supply of essentials to the violence-hit state.

A section of the National Highway-2 (NH2) was once again blocked by a Kuki organisation following fresh violence in Manipur (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 11:57 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati

Will relaunch stir if no arrest made: Wrestlers

Protesting wrestlers in India have warned they will resume their agitation if Delhi Police files a weak charge sheet against former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment. The wrestlers, who have met with the sports minister, have agreed to temporarily call off their protest until June 15, by which time the police will file a charge sheet.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik in Sonepat on Saturday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 11:48 PM IST
ByShantanu Srivastava, Sunil Rahar, New Delhi/rohtak

Panel formed to restore social amity in Manipur

The Indian government has created a peace committee in Manipur, led by Governor Anusuiya Uikey, to initiate a dialogue and restore peace between warring ethnic groups. The committee will include state ministers, MPs, and leaders from different parties and ethnic groups. The mandate of the committee is to facilitate peace-making processes, strengthen social cohesiveness and mutual understanding, and promote cordial communication between ethnic groups. The committee was formed after at least 105 people were killed and nearly 40,000 displaced in clashes between the Kukis and Meiteis communities.

Indian Army soldiers recover 22 automated weapons in Manipur on Saturday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 11:48 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar, New Delhi/guwahati

Amit Shah's challenge to Uddhav and jibe at 'Cong shehzada' Rahul Gandhi

Amit Shah threw a challenge to former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to clarify his stand on triple talaq, Ram Mandir.

Amit Shah said Rahul Gandhi should ask party seniors before making 'insulting' comments abroad.
india news
Published on Jun 10, 2023 10:15 PM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

‘Bajrang getting calls bik jao, toot jao': Sakshi Malik on pressure on wrestlers

Wrestlers called a 'Panchayat' at Chhotu Ram Dharamshaala in Sonepat on Saturday where they talked about their protest so far and their future course of action.

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia(ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 10:00 PM IST
BySanskriti Falor

HT This Day: June 11, 1971 -- U.S. announces free export of goods to China

The White House announced today a broad range of American-made products that may be sold to China, including automobiles, some industrial equipment, and most consumer goods.

HT This Day: June 11, 1971 -- U.S. announces free export of goods to China
india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 09:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Washington

Daily brief: Mumbai society, where woman's body parts were found, sanitised

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Manoj Sane and Saraswati Vaidya moved to this Mira Road flat (left) in 2017.
india news
Published on Jun 10, 2023 09:03 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

'Can't hide behind…': Advisors reply to NCERT's 'out of question' statement

AS NCERT said there is no individual author of its textbooks, Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar asked why their names were there in the letter to the students.

Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar issued a fresh statement on the NCERT row.
india news
Published on Jun 10, 2023 08:57 PM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

‘Happy’: Ajit Pawar after Supriya Sule, Praful Patel's elevation

Ajit Pawar congratulated Supriya Sule and Praful Patel after Sharad Pawar announced them as the new working presidents of the NCP.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar with party members during the party's 25th Foundation Day celebrations, in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI)
india news
Published on Jun 10, 2023 07:58 PM IST
BySanskriti Falor

Mumbai housing society where remains of Saraswati were found being sanitised

After the Mumbai Mira Road murder case surfaced, the housing society decided to start strick background checks of the tenants.

Manoj Sane and Saraswati Vaidya have been living in this Mira Road (Left) flat since 2017
india news
Published on Jun 10, 2023 07:22 PM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

‘Will relaunch agitation if ex-WFI chief not arrested by June 15’: Bajrang Punia

Sakshi Malik said that the wrestlers will play the Asian games only if the entire case is completed after a fair probe

Wrestlers Bajrang punia and Sakshi Malik addressed a khap mahapanchayat in Sonepat on Saturday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 09:25 PM IST
BySunil Rahar

Congress MLA calls Lord Hanuman ‘Adivasi’, BJP leader slams ‘insult to god’

'I think lord Hanuman was also an Adivasi only, and we have all descended from him," Umang Singhar said at a public gathering.

BJP leader Hitesh Bajpai (L) and MP Congress MLA Umang Singhar. (File/Twitter)
india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 06:36 PM IST
ByRitu Maria Johny
