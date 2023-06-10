Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm in next 12 hours| Live updates

Cyclone Biparjoy Live: The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is very likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours but may not hit Gujarat as per the current forecast, said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official on Saturday. The cyclone is likely to bring thunderstorms and strong wind in Gujarat in the next five days.(Representative image)

The cyclone will bring thunderstorms and strong wind in Gujarat in the next five days as it is likely to pass at a distance of 200-300 km from the Porbandar coast.

In its latest forecast, the IMD said the cyclone will move north-northeastwards gradually during the next 24 hours, before moving north-north-westward during the subsequent three days.