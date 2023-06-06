Cyclone Biparjoy: How did it get this name, where is it headed to? All details

A deep depression over the southeast Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday evening. According to the weather agency, it is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify gradually into a very severe cyclonic storm. Cyclone Biparjoy(AFP)

How did Cyclone Biparjoy get its name?

The name ‘Biparjoy’ was given by Bangladesh. It means ‘calamity’ or ‘disaster’. Reportedly, the name was adopted by World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) countries in 2020. It also includes all the tropical cyclones that form over the North Indian Ocean, including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea as cyclones are named depending on the regional rules.

The system of naming cyclones WMO and member countries of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission (ESCAP). According to the WMO, in the Atlantic and in the Southern Hemisphere (Indian Ocean and South Pacific), tropical cyclones receive names in alphabetical order, and women's and men's names are alternated, while in the Northern Indian Ocean, the names are listed alphabetically by country and are gender-neutral.

Where is Cyclone Biparjoy headed?

According to the IMD, Cyclone Biparjoy which intensified into a cyclonic storm is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify gradually into a very severe cyclonic storm. The IMD in its bulletin said, “The deep depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 4 kmph, intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' (pronounced as 'Biporjoy') and lay centered about 920 km west-southwest of Goa, 1050 km southwest of Mumbai, 1130 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1430 km south of Karachi at 1730 hours.”

Impact of the Cyclone

According to the weather agency, the sea conditions are likely to be very high along and off the Kerala-Karnataka coasts and Lakshadweep-Maldives areas on June 6 and Konkan-Goa-Maharashtra coasts from June 8 to June 10.

The IMD has also issued an advisory for fishermen at the sea, advising them to return to the coast.

Delay of monsoon onset in Kerala

According to the IMD, the formation of the low-pressure system over the southeast Arabian Sea and its intensity is expected to delay the onset of monsoon in Kerala. Weather agency Skymet Weather had said that the monsoon onset may happen on June 8 or June 9 but it is expected to be a “meek and mild entry”, reported PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)