Cyclone Biparjoy: Low-pressure area to intensify over Arabian Sea in 24 hours

ByYagya Sharma
Jun 05, 2023 10:53 PM IST

According to World Meteorological Organization, weather forecasters give each tropical cyclone a name to avoid confusion.

In its latest weather update on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Arabian Sea up to middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the same region during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a depression southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea during the subsequent 48 hours.

The cyclone will help the monsoon current to reach Mumbai on time.(AFP/ Representative image)

If the low-pressure area does concentrate into a cyclonic storm, it will be named Cyclone Biparjoy.

Cyclone Biparjoy

The name of the cyclone is given by Bangladesh. “The track of the cyclone is not clear as of now. Few models are indicating its movement in the northerly direction along the West Coast of the country. Some models indicate its movement to the north initially and re-curvature to the north-northeast direction towards Omen and Yaman," reported private weather forecaster Skymet.

It further said rain activities will certainly intensify along the West Coast of the country from Kerala to Maharashtra. The cyclone will help the monsoon current to reach Mumbai on time. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough along Karnataka and Maharashtra coast between June 8 and 10. And over the Gujarat coast between June 9 and 12.

How are cyclones named?

According to World Meteorological Organization, weather forecasters give each tropical cyclone a name to avoid confusion. In general, tropical cyclones are named according to the rules at the regional level. In the Atlantic and the Southern Hemisphere (Indian Ocean and South Pacific), tropical cyclones receive names in alphabetical order, and women's and men's names are alternated. Nations in the Northern Indian Ocean began using a new system for naming tropical cyclones in 2000; the names are listed alphabetically country-wise, and are neutral gender-wise.

The common rule is that the name list is proposed by the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) of WMO Members of a specific region, and approved by the respective tropical cyclone regional bodies at their annual/biannual sessions.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
