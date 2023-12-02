Cyclone Michaung to make landfall on Dec 5 in coastal Andhra; heavy rain warning

Cyclone Michaung: The India Meteorological Department issued a warning today as a depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal gained momentum, moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 9 kmph in the past six hours. As of 11pm on December 1, the center of the depression was identified at Latitude 10.3°N and Longitude 85.3°E, approximately 630 km east-southeast of Puducherry. Cyclone Michaung: The system is expected to cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5 as a Cyclonic Storm.

The storm's position places it at 630 km east-southeast of Chennai, 740 km southeast of Nellore, 810 km southeast of Bapatla, and 800 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, according to the latest IMD bulletin. The system is expected to continue its west-northwestward trajectory, intensifying into a Deep Depression within the next 12 hours and evolving into a Cyclonic Storm ‘Michaung’ over the Southwest Bay of Bengal by December 3.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Forecasts indicate that the cyclonic disturbance will shift northwestwards, reaching the vicinity of south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by the forenoon of December 4. The system is anticipated to move nearly northwards, running parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast, with a projected landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5. At that time, the Cyclonic Storm is expected to boast a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 100 kmph.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin conducted a review meeting on Friday with 12 district administration heads. The meeting addressed the likelihood of heavy rainfall affecting various districts of Tamil Nadu over the next 2-3 days. Stalin issued appropriate guidelines and instructed all concerned officials to take precautionary measures, including evacuation of residents from areas deemed vulnerable to the impending cyclone.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, on Friday reviewed preparedness of state governments and central ministries and departments for impending cyclone 'Michaung' in the Bay of Bengal.

Rain forecast

The looming cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal has prompted meteorological authorities to issue a comprehensive rainfall warning for several regions in southern and eastern India.

The forecast predicts light to moderate rainfall at most places inNorth coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on December 2, with isolated heavy rainfall expected. Rainfall intensity is set to increase from December 3, with most places experiencing rain and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated on December 3. Rainfall is expected at most places on December 4th, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on December 5th, with a subsequent decrease in rainfall.

Residents in coastal Andhra Pradesh should prepare for light to moderate rainfall at most places on December 3, escalating to heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations. The pattern continues on December 4, with rainfall at most places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. On December 5, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Odisha is likely to see light to moderate rainfall at most places on December 4, with isolated heavy rainfall over south Coastal and adjoining south Interior Odisha. On December 5, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over the same region.