Cyclone ‘Michaung’ to make landfall in Chennai; here's how it got its name

The India Meteorological Department has predicted the formation of the cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ in the southwest Bay of Bengal by December 3. This cyclone is anticipated to make landfall along the north Tamil Nadu coast, specifically the cities of Chennai and Machilipatnam, around December 4. The weather department has issued an ‘orange’ alert over Tamil Nadu, coastal and interior Andhra Pradesh for Sunday and Monday. High tidal waves lash the shore as construction workers stand nearby.(PTI)

According to the IMD, the depression over Bay of Bengal “lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of 01 Dec over the Southeast and adj Southwest BoB region about 730 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 740 km east-southeast of Chennai, 860 km southeast of Nellore.”

It is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Dec 2 and further into a cyclonic storm over the south-west part of Bay of Bengal around 3rd December. It would reach south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts by December 4.

How cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ was named

‘Michaung’ is named after a suggestion provided by Myanmar. It means strength and resilience. Upon formation, cyclone Michuang will become the fourth Bay of Bengal cyclonic storm and the sixth cyclone formed in the Indian Ocean in 2023.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) oversees the management of rotating name lists tailored for each tropical cyclone basin. Cyclones arising in various ocean basins globally receive their names from regional specialized meteorological centers (RSMCs) and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centers (TCWCs) within those areas. There are a total of six RSMCs across the world.

Member nations of the RSMCs propose the names for tropical cyclones. For instance, the Indian RSMC, comprising 13 nations, puts forward 13 names each for cyclones formed in the region. In the earlier practice, before the official adoption of naming conventions, tropical cyclones were named based on locations, objects, or the feast days of saints on which they occurred.

