Amaravati, The impact of severe cyclonic storm Murasu has considerably weakened across Andhra Pradesh, with rainfall activity subsiding in most parts of the state and no heavy rainfall warning currently in force, state emergency operations centre said on Thursday.

Cyclone Murasu impact subsides across Andhra

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According to the centre, rainfall had largely stopped by Thursday morning, with only very light showers reported in a few places along the south coastal belt.

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"The impact of Cyclone Murasu has largely eased across the state, with rainfall subsiding in most areas and no heavy rainfall warning in place," it said.

The previous day's heavy rainfall was mainly concentrated in the Godavari region, covering West and East Godavari, Kakinada, Eluru and Polavaram districts, where a few rain-gauge stations recorded very heavy precipitation.

On Thursday morning, rainfall activity shifted towards Nellore district, but remained light to moderate. Most other districts, including those in Rayalaseema, recorded little or no rainfall, it said.

Rainfall intensity in urban areas has also declined, with no town reporting heavy rain or fresh waterlogging on Thursday morning. Over the past two days, the highest cumulative rainfall was recorded in Nidadavole, Kovvur and Kakinada, followed by Mummidivaram and Amalapuram in Konaseema.

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, water levels in reservoirs and drainage systems have stabilised, with inflows into all monitored projects remaining steady or declining. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, water levels in reservoirs and drainage systems have stabilised, with inflows into all monitored projects remaining steady or declining. {{/usCountry}}

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Prakasam Barrage is discharging water at the same rate as its inflow, while water levels in Thammileru and Budameru, which had risen on Wednesday night, are now receding.

Yerra Kalva has also stabilised after witnessing a sharp rise, while the Kondaveeti Vagu pump house is being operated to keep water levels under control.

The forecast indicates isolated light to moderate rainfall over the state in the coming days, the report said, adding that slightly higher rainfall activity is likely in south coastal districts, including Nellore, Tirupati and Bapatla, towards the weekend, but it is expected to remain moderate.

Although the cyclone's impact has largely subsided, people living in low-lying areas and near drains, canals and reservoirs have been advised to remain cautious and follow instructions issued by the district administration. They have also been cautioned against crossing overflowing streams and causeways.

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