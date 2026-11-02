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Cyclone Murasu LIVE: System intensifies into 'severe cyclonic storm', landfall expected in Andhra tomorrow

By Nidhi Giri
Nov 2, 2026, 09:32:31 IST

The India Meteorological Department said the storm is likely to maintain its northwestward trajectory and make landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast on November 3. At the time of crossing, wind speeds are expected to range between 100 and 110 kmph.

Days after Andhra Pradesh was battered by Cyclone Arnab, high-speed winds are expected to hit the coastal state by November 3. (@NASAEarth)
Days after Andhra Pradesh was battered by Cyclone Arnab, high-speed winds are expected to hit the coastal state by November 3. (@NASAEarth)

Cyclone Murasu LIVE updates: Cyclonic storm ‘Murasu’ strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central and southwest Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the storm is likely to maintain its northwestward trajectory and make landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast. At the time of crossing, wind speeds are expected to range between 100 and 110 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 120 kmph....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 2 Nov 2026, 09:32:31 AM IST

    Cyclone Murasu LIVE: IMD issues rain alert for South Odisha

    Cyclone Murasu LIVE: According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2 in South Odisha. It will become light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 3 and 4.

  • 2 Nov 2026, 09:24:09 AM IST

    Cyclone Murasu LIVE: Emergency numbers issued for cyclone-related problems in Andhra's Vijayawada

    Cyclone Murasu LIVE: Cyclone-related problems can be reported to officials through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance service at 95523 00009.

    People can also contact the Disaster Management Authority’s toll-free numbers 112, 1070 and 18004250101 for emergency assistance and information.

  • 2 Nov 2026, 09:20:55 AM IST

    Cyclone Murasu LIVE: IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rain in Tamil Nadu on Nov 3

    Cyclone Murasu LIVE: As per IMD's forecast, light to moderate rain is likely at many places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on November 2. Meanwhile, on November 3, light to moderate rain is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places.

  • 2 Nov 2026, 09:17:03 AM IST

    Cyclone Murasu LIVE: Chennai, neighbouring areas get northeast monsoon rain

    Cyclone Murasu LIVE: Tamil Nadu's Chennai and other neighbouring areas received northeast monsoon rain. According to the Chennai Corporation’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), the city saw an average rainfall of 76.07 mm in the 24 hours until 6 am on November 2.

  • 2 Nov 2026, 09:10:18 AM IST

    Cyclone Murasu LIVE: System very likely to move as ‘severe cyclonic storm’, says IMD

    Cyclone Murasu LIVE: According to IMD's latest update on November 2, the severe cyclonic storm Murasu over west central and adjoining south west Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, over the same region. This is about 200 km east-northeast of Chennai, 210 km east-southeast of Nellore, 270 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 220 km east-southeast of Kavali, and 260 km southeast of Ongole.

    The IMD added that the system is very likely to move northwestwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole during midnight of today to early hours of tomorrow.

  • 2 Nov 2026, 09:06:19 AM IST

    Cyclone Murasu LIVE: IMD issues very heavy rainfall alert for Andhra Pradesh

    Cyclone Murasu LIVE: According to IMD, very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 2 and 3 in coastal Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rainfall will occur at isolated places on November 4.

  • 2 Nov 2026, 08:59:20 AM IST

    Cyclone Murasu LIVE: Storm expected to cross coast near Ongole, between Nellore and Narasapuram

    Cyclone Murasu LIVE: According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), Cyclone Murasu is expected to become a severe storm soon. APSDMA said in a post on X at around 4:30 am on November 2 that the storm is moving at a speed of 23 kmph. It is now about 300 km from Chennai, 350 km from Nellore, 380 km from Machilipatnam, 370 km from Kavali, 400 km from Ongole and 490 km from Visakhapatnam.

    According to APSDMA, the storm may cross the coast near Ongole, between Nellore and Narasapuram in Andhra Pradesh, tonight from midnight to the early morning hours on Tuesday.

  • 2 Nov 2026, 08:52:53 AM IST

    Cyclone Murasu LIVE: Chennai and Tiruvallur schools and colleges shut on Monday

    Cyclone Murasu LIVE: Chennai District Collector S Malathi Helen and Tiruvallur District Collector S Kavitha announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday. As per the announcement said, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges "for one day only" on Monday, 02.11.2026.

  • 2 Nov 2026, 08:46:14 AM IST

    Cyclone Murasu LIVE: Murasu intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

    Cyclone Murasu LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Cyclone ‘Murasu’ has become a severe cyclonic storm. At 2:30 am IST on November 2, it was about 260 km east-northeast of Chennai. It was also about 290 km east-southeast of Nellore, 320 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 310 km east-southeast of Kavali, 330 km southeast of Ongole and 470 km south of Visakhapatnam. In the past 6 hours, it moved nearly northwestwards at a speed of 20 kmph.

    IMD said the storm is very likely to keep moving northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole. This is likely to happen between midnight (11:30 pm IST) of November 2 and the early hours (4 am IST) of November 3. The wind speed is likely to be 100 to 110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.

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