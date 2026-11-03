Danish minister visits India to advance green energy, trade partnership, maritime ties

Moves by India and Denmark to take their unique Green Strategic Partnership into its next phase got a boost during Danish business minister Martin Lidegaard’s visit to the country that focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, innovation, green technologies and maritime affairs.

In New Delhi, Lidegaard met commerce minister Piyush Goyal to discuss growing trade and economic opportunities against the backdrop of the expanding bilateral partnership and the upcoming India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement. (Embassy of Denmark)

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Lidegaard, who visited Mumbai and New Delhi during November 2-3, described India as an increasingly important partner for Denmark, economically, technologically and geopolitically. Denmark has strong skills that can support India’s ambitions in areas such as renewable energy and AI, he said.

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The next phase of the bilateral Green Strategic Partnership, established in 2020, envisages enhanced cooperation in areas of shared economic and strategic interest. A new joint action plan and more high-level visits in support of the partnership are currently being prepared.

“I am in India to learn about the speed and scale of your country’s transition, strengthen our partnership and open doors for Danish companies,” said Lidegaard, who began his visit on Monday in Mumbai, where he visited APM Terminals, operated by the Danish shipping company Maersk, and discussed new economic opportunities with Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

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{{^usCountry}} In New Delhi, Lidegaard met commerce minister Piyush Goyal to discuss growing trade and economic opportunities against the backdrop of the expanding bilateral partnership and the upcoming India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement. More than 200 Danish companies operating in India employ more than 100,000 people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In New Delhi, Lidegaard met commerce minister Piyush Goyal to discuss growing trade and economic opportunities against the backdrop of the expanding bilateral partnership and the upcoming India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement. More than 200 Danish companies operating in India employ more than 100,000 people. {{/usCountry}}

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He also met Union ports and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss cooperation in green shipping, sustainable port development and green corridors. He also advanced the India-Denmark energy partnership while meeting Union renewable energy minister Pralhad Joshi and participating in the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026.

Discussions focused on expanding commercial opportunities and Denmark’s support for India’s transition to a more efficient, reliable and sustainable energy system. Denmark is the second-largest government contributor to the International Solar Alliance outside India.

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