Bhopal, Former England football captain and UNICEF goodwill ambassador David Beckham has praised a 17-year-old tribal girl from Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district for standing up against her marriage and securing her right to continue education.

David Beckham hails MP tribal teen who stopped her marriage more less

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Beckham shared the story of Heema Ninama, who belongs to the Bhil community, on his Instagram account on November 20, World Children's Day, praising her courage and determination.

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Heema's story, shared by one of Britain's most celebrated footballers, highlights how timely support and opportunities empower girls to make important decisions about their lives.

Beckham said his 20 years of association with UNICEF showed him that girls could lead, progress and make crucial decisions about their lives when they received proper support.

He highlighted how Heema stopped her child marriage with the help of her teachers and now aspires to shape the future of other girls.

Beckham also praised UNICEF and its partner organisations for their efforts to protect children's rights. He called for continued collective efforts to provide children and adolescent girls with opportunities to progress.

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{{^usCountry}} The football star's endorsement also brings back memories of the 2002 sports comedy-drama 'Bend It Like Beckham'. The film revolves around Jess Bhamra, an 18-year-old girl who dreams of playing football like her idol, Beckham, rather than following the traditional expectations of her family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The football star's endorsement also brings back memories of the 2002 sports comedy-drama 'Bend It Like Beckham'. The film revolves around Jess Bhamra, an 18-year-old girl who dreams of playing football like her idol, Beckham, rather than following the traditional expectations of her family. {{/usCountry}}

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UNICEF India has also shared Heema's story through a short documentary highlighting her courage and determination, a state official said.

A UNICEF team visited Jhabua and documented her journey at her school and village. Heema also takes an active part in sports alongside her studies.

Heema, a resident of Barkheda village in Jhabua district, opposed her marriage while studying in Class 11.

Her family had arranged her marriage at an early age, but she wanted to continue her studies. She refused to marry and sought help from her schoolteachers, officials said.

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The principal of Sandipani School in Kalyanpura, G P Ojha, and other teachers counselled her family about the harmful consequences of child marriage and the importance of girls' education.

Their intervention, along with Heema's determination, stopped the marriage.

She continued her studies and passed her Class 11 examination in first division. She is currently studying in Class 12, officials said.

Heema aspires to become a teacher and help other girls pursue education and become self-reliant.

MP Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria, in a statement issued on Sunday evening, praised Heema's courage and said the Madhya Pradesh government is committed to ending the social practice of child marriage.

She said the government was focusing on effectively implementing the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and strictly enforcing its provisions.

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The government is also creating awareness among girls about their rights, education and future, she added.

"Our objective is not merely to prevent child marriages but also to create an environment where every girl can complete her education without fear and make her own life decisions," Bhuria said.

She said the Women and Child Development Department was conducting awareness programmes through anganwadi centres, schools, communities and local institutions.

The programmes inform girls about the consequences of child marriage, the importance of education and their legal rights. The department also sensitises parents, she added.

Under the law, the minimum marriage age is 18 years for women and 21 years for men. The Act prescribes punishment of up to two years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh for specified offences.

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