An alleged member of Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company, wanted in the November 16 murder of a man in northeast Delhi and another killing in May, was shot dead in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Delhi Police’s crime branch near Bulandshahr in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said.

The joint team recovered two pistols, 19 cartridges, a scooter and other items after the encounter near Sukh Lalpur village in Bulandshahr.

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Naseem alias Rizwan alias Durrani (37), a resident of New Mustafabad in northeast Delhi, carried a reward of ₹50,000, police officers said.

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Durrani was allegedly associated with underworld operative Chhota Shakeel, who had assigned him contracts to eliminate gangster Chhota Rajan, lodged in Tihar jail, and Pakistani-Canadian journalist and writer Tarek Fatah, UP Police additional director general (law and order and STF) Amitabh Yash said.

Deep Dive How was Naseem Durrani killed in the Bulandshahr encounter? Police said a joint UP STF and Delhi Police team tried to stop Durrani near Sikandrabad while he was riding a scooter. He allegedly opened fire, and police returned fire; he later died in hospital. Why was Naseem Durrani wanted by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police? Durrani was wanted in the November 16 murder of Sameer alias Bhoora and the May 26 murder of Raja Mewati in Delhi. He was also wanted in a Loni shooting case in which a woman was injured. What links did police allege between Naseem Durrani and Chhota Shakeel? The STF said Durrani was associated with Chhota Shakeel and had allegedly received assignments to target Chhota Rajan and journalist Tarek Fatah. Police said Durrani and an associate were arrested before those alleged plots could be carried out.

Yash added that Delhi Police had, however, arrested Durrani and his associate Junaid, along with weapons, before the alleged assassination plots could be executed.

The encounter

According to STF officers, the encounter took place around 12.25am near Sukh Lalpur village in the Sikandrabad police station area. The Noida STF unit had joined hands with Delhi Police’s crime branch to trace Durrani, who was wanted in the November 16 murder of Sameer alias Bhoora in Delhi and an attempt-to-murder case in Ghaziabad’s Loni.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on information that Durrani was heading towards Sikandrabad to meet an associate allegedly involved in Sameer’s murder, a joint team positioned itself near the Sikandrabad crossing on the road towards Ghaziabad. When police personnel tried to stop a scooter-borne suspect, he allegedly accelerated, lost control while turning towards an unpaved road near SDM Colony and fell. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on information that Durrani was heading towards Sikandrabad to meet an associate allegedly involved in Sameer’s murder, a joint team positioned itself near the Sikandrabad crossing on the road towards Ghaziabad. When police personnel tried to stop a scooter-borne suspect, he allegedly accelerated, lost control while turning towards an unpaved road near SDM Colony and fell. {{/usCountry}}

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The STF said Durrani opened fire despite being asked to surrender. The police returned fire in self-defence, injuring Durrani, who was taken to hospital and declared dead during treatment.

Police recovered two .32-bore pistols, an empty magazine, three live cartridges and 16 empty cartridges from the spot, besides a scooter, a helmet and a bag containing clothes. An FIR under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered at Sikandrabad police station.

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Wanted in two murders and a shooting

Durrani was allegedly the main shooter in the murder of Sameer alias Bhoora near Zero Pushta in Sonia Vihar on November 16. He was also wanted in the murder of Raja Mewati in the Khajuri Khas police station area on May 26.

In the Ghaziabad case, he allegedly shot and injured a woman in Loni on June 11, 2025. According to the STF, the woman had intervened in a dispute over money between Shahbaz and Salim when Durrani and his associates opened fire. An FIR was registered at Loni police station, and a reward of ₹50,000 was announced for his arrest.

Chhota Shakeel’s assassination assignments

The STF said Durrani’s links with Chhota Shakeel came to light during his interrogation by Delhi Police in 2017. Durrani and Junaid had been arrested in 2016 in connection with an alleged conspiracy to kill Tarek Fatah. The case was registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Arms Act.

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During interrogation, police reportedly learnt that Shakeel had also assigned Durrani the contract to eliminate Hindu activist Robin Sharma, a resident of Dwarka in Delhi. The STF said ₹1.5 lakh had allegedly been transferred to Durrani through Western Union Money Transfer for the assignment.

The police briefing also referred to a 2005 murder linked to the alleged contract against Robin Sharma. An operative named Tariq had mistakenly killed Sharma’s brother Deepak instead, according to the STF. A murder case was registered at Dwarka police station against Tariq and others.

26 cases and an Instagram profile glorifying crime

The STF dossier lists 26 criminal cases against Durrani, registered between 2010 and 2026 in Delhi and Ghaziabad. These include four murder cases and offences related to attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, dacoity, theft and illegal possession of firearms.

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His criminal history dates back to 2010, when he was arrested in a theft case. The dossier also records his alleged involvement in the September 21, 2010, murder of Saeed, son of Hafiz, along with his associate Shahnawaz alias Chhotu. An FIR under Section 302 of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered at Gokulpuri police station in Delhi.

His subsequent criminal cases included a murder case registered at Loni police station in Ghaziabad in 2012 and two robbery and dacoity cases at Sahibabad police station in 2013. Other cases were registered at Gokulpuri, Bhajanpura, Daryaganj, Sarai Rohilla, Khajuri Khas, Jafrabad, Harsh Vihar and Dayalpur police stations in Delhi, besides the Special Cell.

Among the latest cases were the 2025 Arms Act and shooting cases and the two murder cases registered at Khajuri Khas in 2026.

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Investigators had also examined Durrani’s Instagram account, which reportedly had 273 followers and 32 posts. Its biography described his name as ‘Badnaam’, address as ‘Tihar Jail’ and occupation as ‘committing crimes until death’.

Several posts featured him smoking hookah, while others showed photographs and videos purportedly recorded during court appearances and while he was being taken for hearings. Investigators were examining how such material was recorded and uploaded, including when he appeared to be handcuffed.