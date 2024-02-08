 Deaths of Indian students in US not connected, says MEA | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Deaths of Indian students in US not connected, says MEA

Deaths of Indian students in US not connected, says MEA

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2024 06:45 PM IST

MEA's response to attacks on Indians in the US: “My request to you is that you must see that there is no interconnectedness in these.”

The external affairs ministry on Thursday clarified "no foul play or connection" in the recent death of five Indian students in separate incidents in the United States.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (X Photo)
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (X Photo)

During a weekly briefing, Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs, provided details on the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He said, “There are five Indian students who have died that also includes students from the diaspora. These five deaths... Of these five deaths, two people are Indian nationals and the rest three are of Indian origin. They are US nationals.”

ALSO READ- India rubbishes Canada's election interference charge, says 'quite on the reverse'

‘MEA is actively collaborating with local authorities’: MEA spokesperson

In the case of Vivek Saini, who was killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, the perpetrator has been arrested, Jaiswal said. He added the local authorities are actively investigating the matter and the case is progressing.

In another incident at the University of Cincinnati, a preliminary report indicates no foul play, although the medical report is still awaited, briefed the MEA spokesperson.

"The other three deaths that have happened are those of people of Indian origin who are US nationals," the MEA spokesperson said.

Jaiswal clarified that there is no connection between the incidents. He also said that the MEA is actively collaborating with local authorities, consulates, and missions to provide support to the affected families.

ALSO READ- Exclusive: Indian students in US universities living in fear after 2 deaths in a week, ‘Scared to travel alone’

MEA updates on Hyderabad resident attacked in US

On the recent attack on Hyderabad resident Mazir Ali in Chicago, Jaiswal said that the Indian consulate in Chicago is closely in touch with Ali and his family.

"The Indian consulate in Chicago is in touch with both the family as also Ali, he's a student there. We are trying to see how best to help him with medical aid. Also to ensure his well-being. I understand that the local police have registered a case and the consulate is there to provide all possible support," Jaiswal said.

Ali was attacked by four robbers, prompting his wife to seek an expedited emergency visa.

As investigations continue, the MEA appealed to recognise that each case is independent, with no evidence of interconnectedness among the events involving Indian students and individuals of Indian origin in the United States.

"You will come to know more when the time comes, but my request to you is that you must see that there is no interconnectedness in these; they are not related," the MEA stated.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Live,RBI MPC Meet 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On