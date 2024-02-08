Deaths of Indian students in US not connected, says MEA

The external affairs ministry on Thursday clarified "no foul play or connection" in the recent death of five Indian students in separate incidents in the United States. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (X Photo)

During a weekly briefing, Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs, provided details on the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

He said, “There are five Indian students who have died that also includes students from the diaspora. These five deaths... Of these five deaths, two people are Indian nationals and the rest three are of Indian origin. They are US nationals.”

‘MEA is actively collaborating with local authorities’: MEA spokesperson

In the case of Vivek Saini, who was killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, the perpetrator has been arrested, Jaiswal said. He added the local authorities are actively investigating the matter and the case is progressing.

In another incident at the University of Cincinnati, a preliminary report indicates no foul play, although the medical report is still awaited, briefed the MEA spokesperson.

"The other three deaths that have happened are those of people of Indian origin who are US nationals," the MEA spokesperson said.

Jaiswal clarified that there is no connection between the incidents. He also said that the MEA is actively collaborating with local authorities, consulates, and missions to provide support to the affected families.

MEA updates on Hyderabad resident attacked in US

On the recent attack on Hyderabad resident Mazir Ali in Chicago, Jaiswal said that the Indian consulate in Chicago is closely in touch with Ali and his family.

"The Indian consulate in Chicago is in touch with both the family as also Ali, he's a student there. We are trying to see how best to help him with medical aid. Also to ensure his well-being. I understand that the local police have registered a case and the consulate is there to provide all possible support," Jaiswal said.

Ali was attacked by four robbers, prompting his wife to seek an expedited emergency visa.

As investigations continue, the MEA appealed to recognise that each case is independent, with no evidence of interconnectedness among the events involving Indian students and individuals of Indian origin in the United States.

"You will come to know more when the time comes, but my request to you is that you must see that there is no interconnectedness in these; they are not related," the MEA stated.