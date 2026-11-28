A special team led by retired high court judges S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban has been constituted to light the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon (stone pillar) atop Tirupparankundram hill on Saturday evening.

The special team comprises the two retired high court judges, district collector Nishant Krishna, Madurai City Police commissioner S Rajendran, CRPF IG Thummala Vikram, special monitoring officer Veeraraghav, IAS, sthanika bhattars Saminathan, Ramesh, Ajith and officials from the district revenue department. (HT Photo) more less

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The decision was driven by several factors, including security concerns for the special team of judges and senior officials, as well as the difficult terrain along the route from the foot of the hill to Deepathoon.

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The special team comprises the two retired high court judges, district collector Nishant Krishna, Madurai City Police commissioner S Rajendran, CRPF IG Thummala Vikram, special monitoring officer Veeraraghav, IAS, sthanika bhattars Saminathan, Ramesh, Ajith and officials from the district revenue department.

Deep Dive When and where will the Karthigai Deepam be lit at Tirupparankundram? The ceremonial lamp is scheduled to be lit at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Tirupparankundram hill, on Saturday evening at 5pm. Who will oversee the Deepathoon lamp-lighting ceremony? A special team led by retired High Court judges S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban will oversee the ceremony, alongside district and police officials and heritage priests. The team was formed to carry out the court’s directions amid security concerns and difficult terrain. How will the lamp at Deepathoon be lit, and where can the public watch? The Supreme Court permitted the priests to use the flame from the Uchi Pillayar temple, where the ceremonial lamp was lit on November 24. Members of the special team will go atop the hill, while the public has been asked to watch from its base.

A team from the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple, Tiruvannamalai is also expected to join the event later in the day.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, a consultation meeting was held under the leadership of Vaidyanathan and Parthiban. Krishna, S Rajendran, officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, and sthanika bhattars (heritage priests) attended the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, a consultation meeting was held under the leadership of Vaidyanathan and Parthiban. Krishna, S Rajendran, officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, and sthanika bhattars (heritage priests) attended the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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It was decided that members of the special team will be allowed atop the hill while the members of the public are asked to witness the proceedings from the base of the hill.

Meanwhile, a commotion developed as some members of Hindu outfits argued with the CRPF personnel demanding they be allowed to climb the hill along with the special team. However, they were pacified by senior CRPF personnel.

It may be noted that the Supreme Court, in its ruling, allowed the priests to use the flame from the Uchi Pillayar temple, where the ceremonial lamp was lit at 6pm on November 24 as part of the Karthigai Deepam festival, to light the lamp at Deepathoon on Saturday.

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The Deepathoon is located about 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah, while the Uchi Pillayar temple is about 250 metres from the pillar.

In another development, the entire Tirupparankundram Hill came under the thick blanket of security cover as four more companies of CRPF joined their colleagues to maintain security.