The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused verbal requests to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against the Tamil Nadu government over the lighting of a ceremonial lamp atop a temple on the outskirts of Madurai in Tamil Nadu instead of the disputed stone pillar on Tuesday evening. The Madurai district collector filed a status report informing the court that the lamp could not be lit at the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill.

The Supreme Court expressed its disinclination when the petitioners urged it to take suo motu cognisance. (HT PHOTO) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi asked the parties to file the necessary applications and said it would pass appropriate orders after examining them. This came after it heard an urgent mention by the original petitioners, Rama Ravikumar and others.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

ALSO READ | Century-old dispute over stone pillar ‘deepathoon’ returns to spotlight in Tamil Nadu as Karthigai Deepam lit

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the collector, told the bench: “As the Collector, I have traced out all the steps I was supposed to comply with.”

Deep Dive What did the Supreme Court say after the Karthigai Deepam was not lit at Deepathoon? The Court declined requests to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings based on oral submissions. It asked the parties to file the necessary applications and said it would pass appropriate orders after examining them. Why did the temple board light the Karthigai Deepam at Deepa Mandapam instead of Deepathoon? The temple board said Deepa Mandapam was the customary location and that long-standing practices, religious traditions, rituals and Agama rules supported lighting the lamp there. Did the Supreme Court's one-time permission to light the lamp at Deepathoon establish a right for future years? No. The Court's permission was a one-time interim measure and did not establish a customary right to perform the ritual at Deepathoon in subsequent years.

Senior Advocate Guru Krishnakumar, appearing for the petitioners who sought the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon, termed the collector’s attempt to place the status report before the court an anticipatory mentioning in response to the breach.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Krishnakumar said the failure to light the ceremonial lamp at the disputed spot was most unfortunate. He alleged a deliberate attempt to circumvent the Supreme Court’s November 20 order. The Supreme Court last week allowed the lighting on the pillar as an interim measure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krishnakumar said the failure to light the ceremonial lamp at the disputed spot was most unfortunate. He alleged a deliberate attempt to circumvent the Supreme Court’s November 20 order. The Supreme Court last week allowed the lighting on the pillar as an interim measure. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Krishnakumar told the bench that a statement was issued in the name of the temple’s Board of Trustees asserting that the lamp should be lit at the Ucchipillaiyar temple, as customary practices did not permit the ceremony at the Deepathoon. He alleged the temple’s sthanikars denied issuing such a statement.

ALSO READ | Madras HC threatens officials of contempt charges over Deepathoon curbs

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Deliberate attempt to non-comply with the order. They have succeeded by stratagems and devices. This is a complete infraction of the rule of law. They kept telling the high court till the last minute that they will comply with the order. They refused to comply,” Krishnakumar said.

He urged the court to direct the authorities to take the flame, which was still burning at the Ucchipillaiyar mandapam, and place it at the Deepathoon as a matter of rule of law.

The district administration maintained it made all arrangements in accordance with the Supreme Court’s November 20 order. It said the temple was asked in writing and reminded to authorise a team to carry out the exercise. The administration said the temple did not authorise any team until the last moment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another counsel appearing for the petitioners alleged that the temple’s Board of Trustees was used to circumvent the Supreme Court’s directions and said they would move a contempt petition. The bench expressed its disinclination when the petitioners’ counsel urged it to take suo motu cognisance of the alleged non-compliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindu groups protested against the administration and said they would file a contempt petition.

State minister CTR Nirmalkumar said the Karthigai Mahadeepam was lit in the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchchipillaiyar temple located directly above the head of the presiding deity at Thiruparankundram.