'Deeply shocked': PM Modi reacts as 10 killed in Canada mass shooting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences following the mass shooting in Canada, that left ten people dead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reacted to the Canada mass shooting.

"Deeply shocked by the horrendous shooting in Canada. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands in solidarity with the people of Canada in this moment of profound grief," he wrote on X.

Six people were found dead at a high school in British Columbia, Canada, following a shooting on Tuesday, while another person died en route to hospital.

The suspect also died, apparently from a self-inflicted injury. Authorities said 25 others were being assessed for injuries at a local medical centre, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The shooting occurred at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia’s Peace region, police said. An emergency text alert issued Tuesday afternoon described the suspect as a “female in a dress with brown hair.”

In a statement, the RCMP said the Public Incident Public Alert (PIPA) issued earlier had been cancelled, as investigators did not believe there were additional suspects or any ongoing threat to the public.

What happened? As part of the initial response to the active shooter situation, officers entered the school to locate and neutralize the threat. During their search, they discovered multiple victims. “An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self-inflicted injury,” the statement said.

Police said six people, excluding the suspect, were found dead inside the school. Two others were airlifted to hospital with serious or life-threatening injuries, while a third victim died while being transported.

Around 25 additional individuals were being assessed and treated for injuries at a local medical centre, the RCMP said.

“All remaining students and staff were safely evacuated. Police are working closely with the school district to support a coordinated reunification process for families,” the statement added.