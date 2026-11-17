Defence manufacturing processes must adhere to the highest quality standards to prevent defects from creeping into weapons and systems that could compromise operational readiness and mission success, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh. (Deepak Gupta/HT File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Virtually addressing the 36th Annual Conference on Non-Destructive Evaluation and Enabling Technologies and the 15th International Symposium on Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace, Singh said that as Indian defence systems become increasingly sophisticated, every critical material, component, assembly and manufacturing process must meet highest standards of quality and reliability.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“Hidden defects can affect operational availability, increase maintenance requirements, reduce the service life of equipment and, in critical situations, jeopardise mission success. We need to move beyond a culture of merely identifying defects towards actively preventing them by embedding quality at every stage of the manufacturing process,” he said.

ALSO READ: Surprise, technology key to India’s future military preparedness, says Rajnath Singh

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The defence minister said India must not merely remain a user of advanced defence technologies, but strive to become a developer, innovator and global leader in critical domains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The defence minister said India must not merely remain a user of advanced defence technologies, but strive to become a developer, innovator and global leader in critical domains. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“India’s pursuit of atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence is not merely an economic objective but also a strategic necessity,” he said. He emphasised the need to strengthen the country’s NDT ecosystem to boost defence preparedness and self-reliance. “We must strengthen our indigenous capabilities in advanced inspection technologies, specialised sensors, evaluation equipment and associated software.

Developing domestic capabilities in these areas is essential for reducing technological dependencies and securing critical defence supply chains.”

ALSO READ: Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviews battle readiness, infra push along LAC in Sikkim

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

NDT techniques enable detection of internal defects in critical components without dismantling or damaging them. Quality is key to national security, Singh said.

“Whether it is a missile, an aircraft, a naval platform or a spacecraft, every critical defence system must deliver precise performance, withstand demanding conditions and function with the highest reliability,” he said.