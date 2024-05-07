Defer Rythu Bharosa payments till May 13 over Revanth Reddy’s MCC violation: ECI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday ordered the Telangana government to stop the disbursement of cash assistance under the Rythu Bharosa scheme for farmers in the state, saying the chief minister violated the model code of conduct by speaking about ensuring the cash transfer by May 9. Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy waves to the supporters during a roadshow for the Lok Sabha polls at Uppal in Hyderabad on Monday. (ANI)

ECI said the state government can resume disbursement of the assistance under the scheme, formerly called the Rythu Bandhu scheme, after the completion of polling in the state on May 13.

The order was issued a day after a complaint was filed to Telangana’s chief electoral office, about chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s statement. The state’s election officer also sent a report to the EC.

Reddy, who is also president of the Telangana Congress unit, is accused of having spoken about the disbursement under the scheme on or before May 9, during a road show on May 4 in Telangana’s Kothakota, which was a violation of the model code of conduct.

Under the scheme, the Telangana government disburses ₹5,000 per acre for the winter sowing season.

The ECI previously allowed the state government to make the payments provided Telangana adheres to the five conditions listed by the election watchdog.

Reddy “has violated the MCC conditions laid down in this regard for ongoing scheme by publicly speaking about ensuing disbursement under Rythu Bharosa (erstwhile Rythu Bandhu) scheme on or before 9th May, 2024, which has also been reported in media”, the ECI communication said.

“This decision comes in response to an inexplicable and abnormal delay in the disbursement process which usually happens in the months of November and December, coupled with concerns over attempts to politicise the ongoing scheme during the General Elections. Such actions are deemed as attempts to influence voters and disturb the level playing field,” an EC official said on the condition of anonymity.

During the assembly elections in November 2023, ECI had also withdrawn permission for disbursement under the scheme due to MCC violations by the then Telangana finance minister, T Harish Rao (BRS), who had similarly spoken of the impending disbursement at the election rallies. At that time, the Congress had complained to the EC about MCC violation by Rao.