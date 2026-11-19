Two people were killed and six others injured after a Fortuner collided with an auto-rickshaw on Yudhishthir Setu in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said on Thursday.

The initial FIR was registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by endangering life of others) of the BNS at the Kashmere Gate police station. Photo for representation (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The accident took place on the intervening night of November 17-18, after which eight injured persons were shifted to a hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries on Wednesday, they said.

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The initial FIR was registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by endangering life of others) of the BNS at the Kashmere Gate police station. After the two deaths, Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added to it.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, police said.