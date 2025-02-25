Delhi Assembly session 2025 live updates: Uproar likely as Rekha Gupta govt to table CAG reports on AAP regime today
The three-day Delhi assembly session with the newly elected MLAs began on Monday. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition MLAs, took oath in the assembly under the purview of Speaker Vijender Gupta. On Day 2, the Delhi assembly is likely to witness uproar as the BJP government set to table 14 pending CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) reports on the previous Aam Aami Party government's performance.
The pending audits include reviews of state finances, public health infrastructure, vehicular air pollution, liquor regulation and the Delhi transport corporation's functioning, among others.
The BJP has been alleging that the CAG reports were “blocked” by the AAP administration.
CAG reports in Delhi Assembly | Key points
- The Delhi assembly's three-day session kickstarted on Monday with the oath-taking of all 70 MLAs, including the treasury and opposition sides. Speaker Vijender Gupta presided over the proceedings.
- On Tuesday, February 25, the newly formed BJP government of the capital is set to table 14 pending CAG reports meant to review the performance of the previous AAP regime.
- The BJP has been alleging that the AAP government had withheld the CAG reports, saying that it had repeatedly demanded their release and even moved the court to direct the administration to table them, a news agency PTI report said.
- In December last year, Delhi LG VK Saxena had also pulled up the then chief minister Atishi for not presenting the CAG reports in the House and had even called a special session for the same on December 19 and 20.
Delhi minister Parvesh Verma told reporters outside the state Assembly that through the CAG report that is going to be tabled today, "we will see how heavily the people of Delhi have been looted by AAP-da".
AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar told news agency ANI that former CM Atishi had forwarded the CAG report to the Speaker, adding that presenting it is an ordinary process. "Dwarka expressway was made at an exceptionally high cost, which should also be investigated," she added.
"Dwarka expressway was made at an exceptionally high cost, which should also be investigated," she added.
Delhi minister Ashish Sood said that all the eyes are on the CAG reports that the BJP government will table in the Assembly today. "The one who has looted from the people will have to return it," he added.
Ahead of the tabling of the CAG report in the national capital's assembly on Tuesday, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told news agency ANI, "The CAG report will expose the scams of Arvind Kejriwal's government. It will expose the liquor scam. This is the first government in the last 3 years in which the Opposition had to go to the High Court to get the CAG report tabled."
BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht said, "The way they (AAP) have misused Delhi's budget. Today, the people of Delhi, through the CAG report, will know what the person who was in power for 10-12 years has done for them."
Delhi Assembly session 2025 live updates: Ahead of Day 2 of the assembly session, BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi told news agency ANI that the Rekha Gupta-led government is prepared to table the CAG report today.
"All the corruption done by them (AAP) will be recovered from them. Investigation will be done on the basis of the CAG report and more than half of their ministers will be sent to jail," he added.
Delhi Assembly session 2025 live updates: State minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told news agency ANI that Arvind Kejriwal had kept the CAG reports hidden for the last 3 years. The tabling of these reports in the assembly today, he said, will expose the scams of the Kejriwal-led former AAP regime.
"Arvind Kejriwal had kept it hidden for the last 3 years... 14 such reports will be tabled one by one... Arvind Kejriwal had kept the report hidden all this time because he knew his loot, scams, and corruption would be exposed," he said.
Delhi Assembly session 2025 live updates: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva that the CAG reports that will be tabled in the assembly today are the list of the Aam Aadmi Party's "black deeds".
"We had promised the people of Delhi during the elections that whoever has committed corruption will have to answer. Today, we hope that after the speech of LG, when the CAG report will be tabled, all their black deeds will come before the people of Delhi," he told ANI.
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta continued to be congratulated by the residents of the capital as large crowds gathered outside her residence on Tuesday as well.
Delhi Assembly session 2025 live updates: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the reason behind Arvind Kejriwal's ouster from power is "corruption, criminal mindset, intention to deceive".
"BJP has come to power due to the intention of development, PM Modi's guarantee...PM Modi has become a symbol of trust...The CAG report which Arvind Kejriwal had withheld will be presented in the Delhi Assembly," he said.
Delhi Assembly session 2025 live updates: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari told news agency ANI that the CAG reports will expose the "blatant corruption of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP-da party."
"It is in the interests of justice that the money of the taxpayers of Delhi which was looted by Arvind Kejriwal for his personal corruption should be returned to the people of Delhi," he added.
Bhandari said that the AAP is rattled as it knows that its corruption would be exposed in front of the people of Delhi.
"Those who started their political career flagging the CAG report in every corner of the country will be exposed today with the same CAG report which enlists the corruption of 'AAP-da' and Arvind Kejriwal," he added.
Delhi Assembly session 2025 live updates: Delhi minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said that the CAG reports, which will be tabled in the state assembly today, will reveal everything "disastrous" that happened under the "AAP-da government".
"...The result of the 'AAP-da' government has been disastrous. All its ministers were jailed. A CAG report of all their ministries will be presented... The CAG report will reveal everything," he told news agency ANI.
Delhi Assembly session 2025 live updates: The Rekha Gupta-led BJP government in Delhi will table the 14 pending CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) reports on the previous Aam Aadmi Party regime's performance, including state finances review, vehicular air pollution, liquor regulation and the Delhi transport corporation's functioning.
Day-2 of the three-day session of the newly elected Delhi assembly will take place today, with all the 70 MLAs having taken oath under the presidence of Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday. The Assembly is set to witness a long day, with the BJP government set to table the pending CAG reports on the previous AAP administration's performance.
The Assembly is set to witness a long day, with the BJP government set to table the pending CAG reports on the previous AAP administration's performance.