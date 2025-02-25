Delhi Assembly session 2025 live updates: Uproar likely as Rekha Gupta govt to table CAG reports on AAP regime today

Delhi Assembly session 2025 live updates: The Rekha Gupta-led BJP government will table the 14 CAG reports on AAP's performance on Tuesday.

Delhi Assembly session 2025 live updates: The three-day Delhi assembly session with the newly elected MLAs began on Monday. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition MLAs, took oath in the assembly under the purview of Speaker Vijender Gupta. On Day 2, the Delhi assembly is likely to witness uproar as the BJP government set to table 14 pending CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) reports on the previous Aam Aami Party government's performance....Read More

The pending audits include reviews of state finances, public health infrastructure, vehicular air pollution, liquor regulation and the Delhi transport corporation's functioning, among others.

The BJP has been alleging that the CAG reports were “blocked” by the AAP administration.

CAG reports in Delhi Assembly | Key points