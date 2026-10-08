Delhi cops deploy teams at Connaught Place as INDIA bloc plans lunch, protest against CEC

Security was tightened around Connaught Place (CP) in the national capital on Thursday, ahead of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)'s fresh round of protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after a lunch at a restaurant.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi scuffles with a policeman during a protest by the opposition INDIA bloc in New Delhi on Wednesday. (AFP)

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INDIA bloc leaders have announced a lunch at Moets restaurant in Connaught Place before the protest. Soon after the announcement, the Delhi Police sent two teams to K block of CP to secure the area and restaurant, officials aware of the details said.

Paramilitary forces are also being sent to the area in case the leaders try to move towards Jantar Mantar or the Election Commission’s office again, the officials added.

Deep Dive What prompted the opposition INDIA bloc to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? The INDIA bloc is protesting against Gyanesh Kumar due to concerns over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of misconduct related to the election commission's operations. How has the Delhi Police prepared for the protests by the INDIA bloc? The Delhi Police has deployed around 5,000 personnel, blocked key roads, and increased security around areas where the protests are expected to occur, including Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar. Why did the opposition leaders choose to have lunch at Connaught Place before their protest? The opposition leaders had lunch at Connaught Place as part of their strategy to gather before staging a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner, emphasizing unity and organization among the INDIA bloc members.

The Indian Youth Congress has already announced a march from the Rajghat area. The police said security forces have also been sent there with local staff. A senior police officer said it was not immediately clear if the leaders will go to Rajghat or head to Jantar Mantar.

On Wednesday, the INDIA bloc had gathered for a lunch at Sagar Ratna at Janpath. After the lunch, the MPs took three buses in a bid to reach Jantar Mantar but were stopped near Le Meridien hotel. The protest led to clashes between the protesters and the police. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.