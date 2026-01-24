Delhi couple lose ₹14 crore in multi-state 'digital arrest' scam, 8 arrested

The Delhi police arrested eight persons across three states in connection with an alleged duping case of an elderly NRI couple. The couple was reportedly duped of over ₹14 crore through ‘digital arrest’. Police also found a cyber-fraud racket with links to operators in Cambodia and Nepal. The case came to light when a 77-year-old woman living in South Delhi, Greater Kailash, was allegedly duped of more than ₹14.84 crore. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

The arrest exposed a well-coordinated network of individuals who impersonated law enforcement agencies and siphoned off the victims' money through mule bank accounts, news agency PTI reported. The accused were apprehended from different states, including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, following an operation by Delhi Police.

The accused arrested in the case are Divyang Patel (30) and Krutik Shitole (26), Mahavir Sharma (27), Ankit Mishra, Arun Kumar Tiwari (45), Pradyuman Tiwari, Bhupender Kumar Mishra (37), and Aadesh Kumar Singh (36), PTI reported, citing officials.

How scammers defrauded the Delhi couple The case came to light when a 77-year-old woman living in South Delhi, Greater Kailash, was allegedly duped of more than ₹14.84 crore. According to officials, the woman received a call in December last year claiming that a SIM card in her name had been found linked to a money laundering case. Following this, she was placed under a ‘digital arrest’ by fraudsters who claimed to be police and CBI officials. They showed her a forged arrest warrant and conducted fake "court proceedings".

The victim, along with her husband, was kept under video surveillance and threatened with dire consequences.

Under fear, the couple was forced to transfer funds, including from fixed deposits and share investments, to what the fraudsters called "RBI-mandated accounts" in the name of “verification.” The money was transferred through eight transactions, the report said.

A case was registered at the Special Cell's IFSO police station, and a special team was formed to investigate.

Police eventually traced the money trail to several alleged mule account holders.

According to the officials, the accused worked as facilitators, arranging and using mule accounts and routing the defrauded funds on the instructions of an international syndicate.

Police said several individuals arrested between January 15 and 21 come from varied educational and professional backgrounds. Patel and Shitole were arrested on January 15. Patel, a B.Com graduate who has cleared the CA (Intermediate) exam and runs an NGO called Floresta Foundation. Shitole holds a diploma in information technology from New Zealand.

Who are the scammers? Arun Kumar Tiwari, arrested on January 16, is a BA graduate who works as a private data-entry operator. Mahavir Sharma, arrested on January 19, is a B.Com graduate, while Pradyuman Tiwari, arrested on January 20, is a priest who performs private pooja for devotees in Varanasi.

The other three arrests were made on January 21. Ankit Mishra, a B.Com graduate, had earlier worked as a sales executive, while Kumar, an MBA holder, was employed in a private job. Aadesh Kumar Singh was engaged in providing private tuition and coaching, police said.

Police also seized seven mobile phones and chequebooks during the operation, and further investigation is underway to identify other conspirators.