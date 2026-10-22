New Delhi, A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of beating his daughter, insulting her modesty and subjecting her to physical or mental suffering, observing that the prosecution failed to prove the charges as the daughter denied the alleged assault and other witnesses failed to provide reliable evidence.

Delhi court acquits man accused of assaulting daughter, says prosecution failed to prove charges

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Additional Sessions Judge Vikas Garg passed the order on October 15, acquitting Abaad of charges under Sections 323 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

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"The testimony of the victim does not support the prosecution's case, while the evidence of the other witnesses is insufficient to bridge the gaps in the prosecution's case. Consequently, the accused, Abaad, is entitled to the benefit of doubt and is hereby acquitted," the court said.

According to the prosecution, the daughter had alleged that her father had been physically assaulting her for around 10 years, verbally abusing her and neglecting her medical and educational needs.

She had alleged that her father beat her and kicked her in the stomach on March 31, 2024, following which a case was registered at Lahori Gate police station.

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{{^usCountry}} However, during the trial, the daughter told the court that she had never lodged a complaint against her father and that he had never beaten her. She also claimed that her statement before a magistrate had been made under pressure from her maternal uncle and police officers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, during the trial, the daughter told the court that she had never lodged a complaint against her father and that he had never beaten her. She also claimed that her statement before a magistrate had been made under pressure from her maternal uncle and police officers. {{/usCountry}}

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The court noted that the daughter denied the alleged incident even during cross-examination by the prosecution.

Two other witnesses also failed to establish the allegations beyond reasonable doubt. One claimed to have seen the accused beating his wife and daughter but gave inconsistent statements.

The other witness, the daughter's maternal uncle, told the court that the alleged beating had not taken place in his presence.

Holding that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt, the court said the daughter's testimony did not support its case, while the evidence of the other witnesses was insufficient to fill the gaps.

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The court extended the benefit of doubt to the accused and acquitted him of all the charges.

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