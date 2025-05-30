Delhi court compounds defamation case against wrestler Bajrang Punia

A Delhi court has compounded a criminal defamation complaint against wrestler Bajrang Punia after he tendered an unconditional apology to coach and complainant Naresh Dahiya. Dahiya claimed that Punia made defamatory remarks against him at a press conference at Jantar Mantar in 2023.(PTI)

The judge on May 29 closed the case after both the parties submitted that they had decided to settle the case among themselves.

"Uncontested. Compounded," the judge noted in the order.

Dahiya has claimed that Punia, along with other wrestlers and people, made defamatory remarks against him at a press conference at Jantar Mantar on May 10, 2023, during a protest against the alleged sexual harassment of some women wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.