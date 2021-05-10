Delhi court denies interim relief to Navneet Kalra over black-marketing of oxygen, matter to be heard tomorrow

A Delhi court on Monday refused to grant any interim relief to businessman Navneet Kalra, an accused in the alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators in the national capital, and said that the matter will be heard Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Navneet Kalra had moved the court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators from his restaurants by the Delhi Police. The matter will be heard by Delhi's Saket court tomorrow.

Delhi's Saket Court says it will hear the matter tomorrow, asks Delhi Police to file a reply on businessman Navneet Kalra's anticipatory bail plea.



The court refuses to grant any interim relief to Kalra in the matter.

The two restaurants, namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall in Delhi's upscale Khan Market area, are owned by Navneet Kalra, who is allegedly on run, while the manager and three staffers have been arrested so far.

The Delhi Police said on Monday a lookout notice has been issued against Navneet Kalra in connection with the alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators. On May 7, the police busted a black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 oxygen concentrators from the two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market.

"With the further seizure of 105 oxygen concentrators from two upscale restaurants in Khan Market namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall, a total of 524 oxygen concentrators were seized from black marketers. Owner Navneet Kalra, who also owns Dayal Opticals, is on the run. The manager and three staffers were arrested. Further raids on," Delhi Police had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has arrested Gourav Khanna (47), a resident of Orchid Appartments, Sector 54, Gurugram on Friday night in connection with the case. Khanna is the CEO of Matrix Cellular Services Ltd which is one of the companies involved in importing the equipment.

Earlier on May 5, Police had seized 419 oxygen concentrators from a restaurant and a farmhouse in south Delhi.

"419 oxygen concentrators seized by the team of PS Lodhi Colony from the restaurant and bar Nege Ju and south Delhi farmhouse in a raid against black-marketing and hoarding. Four persons are arrested. The accused have been criminally profiteering by selling at 3.5 times rates to needy people," said the police.





