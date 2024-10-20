Delhi school blast: Agencies probe mysterious 'white powder', 'message' angle

Delhi school blast: The explosion that rocked Delhi's Rohini area on Sunday morning was triggered by ‘low explosives’. The Delhi police suspect that the perpetrators used a crude bomb to blow up the wall of the CRPF School. National Security Guard (NSG) Commandos carry out search operations after a blast occurred outside CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, Rohini.

The police suspect that the blast was carried out to send a message. “The manner of the blast on the wall side and the morning timing suggests the intention was only to send a message, not to cause significant damage,” a police source told ANI.

Probe agencies have also found a white powder which was used in the preparation of the bomb. The police said the white powder could be a mixture of ammonium nitrate and chloride. "There was a foul smell of chemicals after the blast. Residents and police officials who rushed there also felt the same. Our teams are investigating the entire matter," a senior police officer told PTI.

Another official said that a crude bomb could have been used in the explosion. "Whether it is some kind of explosive or anything else can only be ascertained after we thoroughly examine it. We are suspecting a crude bomb could be the reason for the blast," the officer said.

Experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and NSG collected samples from the site for analysis to determine the nature of the explosives used. The agencies also found wires and a battery at the blast site.

The police said the sound of the blast was heard at 7.30 am. "On this, the station house officer and his team reached the spot, where the school wall was found damaged. A foul smell was noticed at the site, and the windows of nearby shops and cars parked nearby were shattered. However, no one was injured in the incident," said a senior police officer.

The Delhi police said they are checking the CCTV footage of the spot and collecting mobile network data to identify people who were present in the area when the explosion took place.

Eyewitnesses told the agencies that they thought an LPG cylinder had exploded nearby.

"We first thought that an LPG cylinder had exploded nearby. We immediately informed the police and the fire brigade about the matter. Many glass panes of several shops got shattered," a resident said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI