Cong leader blames AAP for air pollution in Delhi: ‘Old game of fooling public’

Air quality in Delhi and its surrounding areas continues to worsen, prompting the authorities to take action by banning the use of firecrackers and limiting construction activities. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Environment Minister Gopal Rai review the steps being taken to reduce air pollution, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi.(PTI)

Amid these efforts, a Congress leader has accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of bursting crackers while Delhi was struggling with poor air quality.

Congress leader Abhishek Dutt told ANI on Sunday that AAP leaders were contributing to the deterioration of Delhi's air quality by bursting crackers. The leader also alleged that whatever work AAP people do, they only do so for the sake of photo opportunities.

"AAP leaders were seen bursting crackers and celebrating at a time when Delhi was suffering from air pollution. These people are responsible for the air pollution here. They only do the work of going and clicking photos. They are the ones spreading confusion among the people of Delhi. This is their old game of fooling the public," Dutt said.

AAP's reaction to air pollution charges

Atishi-led AAP government has stated that a major reason behind the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, especially in the Anand Vihar area, is the buses arriving in the national capital from the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi CM Atishi and Environment Minister Gopal Rai carried out an inspection at the Anand Vihar area, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) had fallen to 454 at 8:30 am, and stood in the "severe" category.

AAP govt's steps to control air pollution

Highlighting the steps taken to control air pollution, Atishi said that anti-pollution measures are being strictly deployed and teams have been formed for dust control measures.

"Anti-pollution measures are being strictly deployed in Delhi. We have formed 99 teams who are carrying out dust control measures across Delhi. We have started the process of deploying more than 325 smog guns," Atishi added.

"PWD and MCD have deployed all their resources to combat pollution in Delhi. Anand Vihar, being on the border of Delhi and UP, is one such hotspot where the AQI is the highest," she added.