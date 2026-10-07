Delhi Customs destroys 165 kg of seized drugs worth 515 crore at incineration facility

The Drug Disposal Committee of Delhi Customs on Wednesday destroyed around 165 kg of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) worth approximately ₹515 crore at an incineration facility in Delhi.

The drugs were destroyed following the prescribed statutory procedures and safeguards for disposing of seized narcotic substances. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

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The disposal was carried out at the facility of M/s Biotic Waste Solutions Private Limited. The drugs were destroyed following the prescribed statutory procedures and safeguards for disposing of seized narcotic substances.

The consignment included around 140 kg of hydroponic weed valued at nearly ₹140 crore, along with 25 kg of cocaine estimated to be worth approximately ₹375 crore.

Customs officers oversee disposal

The operation was conducted under the overall supervision of Shri Arvind Saran, Commissioner of Customs (Airport & General).

The High-Level Drug Disposal Committee was headed by its Chairperson, Shri Shankar Prasad Sarma, Additional Commissioner of Customs (Disposal). Other members of the committee and concerned Customs officers were also present during the operation.

Joint Commissioner Ms. Neetisha Verma also attended the disposal.

89 drug seizure cases at IGI Airport

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi Customs recorded 89 cases of drug seizures at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the financial year 2025-26, from April to September 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi Customs recorded 89 cases of drug seizures at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the financial year 2025-26, from April to September 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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The seizures during this period amounted to approximately 611 kg of narcotic substances, including hydroponic weed, heroin and cocaine. A total of 109 drug traffickers were arrested in connection with these cases.

Delhi Customs said the destruction of the seized narcotics was part of its continued efforts to prevent illicit drugs from entering circulation and to combat drug trafficking.

The department said sustained enforcement, seizures and timely disposal of narcotic substances are part of its efforts to support the Government of India’s ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ and strengthen the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.