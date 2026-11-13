Delhi defence firm founder receives 5 crore demand and death threat from Rohit Godara gang, complaint filed

The founder of a Delhi-based defence firm, who has previously received multiple threats from men claiming to be gangsters, has received another fresh extortion demand of ₹5 crore along with an alleged death threat in the name of gangster Rohit Godara, according to a police complaint.

Police said they are verifying the complaint and examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged threat. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

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Senior officers on Friday confirmed that a complaint was filed with the Delhi Police on Wednesday.

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The complainant is the founder and managing director of the defence company which works with central security agencies. He approached Chanakyapuri police, alleging that he received the threat on Wednesday.

He also told police that he suspected he was being kept under surveillance and that confidential information related to him or his company may have been leaked.

Police said they are verifying the complaint and examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged threat.

Faced threats earlier as well

The matter is being looked at in connection with an earlier FIR registered at Chanakyapuri police station in October 2025 following the man's allegations of repeated extortion attempts and death threats.

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{{^usCountry}} The case had earlier been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, which in June arrested three people, including a dismissed Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector, for allegedly conspiring to extort ₹10 crore from the man. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case had earlier been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, which in June arrested three people, including a dismissed Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector, for allegedly conspiring to extort ₹10 crore from the man. {{/usCountry}}

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Police had then said the accused had threatened him using the names of gangster Goldy Brar and Khalistani elements. They had also fired at the man's office last November.

The man had also alleged that his company email account was hacked last year. The special cell was also roped in after the firing incident.

The investigation had also examined threats received via international numbers (mainly from Portugal) and alleged links to fugitives operating from abroad.

The man's latest complaint states that he has been facing threats and extortion attempts since 2024 and seeks immediate protection and investigation into the fresh demand.

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