New Delhi, The Delhi government has deployed 2,947 bus marshals in Delhi Transport Corporation buses and is operating 56 special buses for women as part of its safety measures, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

Delhi deploys 2,947 bus marshals, operates 56 special buses for women: CM

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Of the 56 special buses, 15 operate during the evening shift, with armed women police personnel deployed on them after 5 pm, she said.

All buses have been connected to the Bus Management System , with panic alarms, live CCTV feeds and GPS monitored round the clock through a control centre, Gupta said in a statement.

The Department of Women and Child Development will soon introduce additional accommodation facilities for working women in Vishwas Nagar and Rohini, she added.

"The Delhi government is strengthening systems to ensure that women receive prompt assistance during a crisis, working women have access to essential facilities and every child gets the opportunity to learn, progress and develop their abilities in a safe environment," Gupta said.

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{{^usCountry}} She said Child Welfare Committees and Juvenile Justice Boards are functioning as statutory bodies to protect children's rights. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said Child Welfare Committees and Juvenile Justice Boards are functioning as statutory bodies to protect children's rights. {{/usCountry}}

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Sub-Divisional Magistrates have been designated as Child Marriage Prohibition Officers to prevent child marriages, while around 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras are available in schools to improve children's safety and confidence, she said.

Self-defence training is being provided in 1,397 schools under the Rani Lakshmibai Self-Defence Training Programme, the chief minister added.

Highlighting the measures to improve road safety and infrastructure, Gupta said 96,000 streetlights have been installed on roads under the Public Works Department , including 45,000 high-pressure sodium vapour lights and 51,000 LED lights.

A total of 2,53,983 CCTV cameras under the department are operational, she said.

Citizens can register complaints through the toll-free number 1908 and the PWD Seva Portal, Gupta added.

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She also highlighted the multi-layered safety network, which includes the Women's Helpline 181, DTC services and measures focused on child protection.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.