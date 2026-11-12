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Delhi govt plans AI overhaul of e-district system

The proposed upgrade, e-District 2.0, will introduce AI-enabled document verification, automated workflows and integration with departmental databases to make service delivery faster

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 07:51:40 IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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The Delhi government’s e-District platform has processed over 43 lakh applications in the past four years, with over 85 lakh registered users accessing 453 government services across 40 departments, even as the government plans an AI-powered overhaul of the portal to address technology limitations and reduce manual intervention, officials said on Thursday.

The e-District platform is one of the key components of Delhi’s existing digital governance infrastructure. (Representative file photo)
The e-District platform is one of the key components of Delhi’s existing digital governance infrastructure. (Representative file photo)

The proposed upgrade, e-District 2.0, will introduce AI-enabled document verification, automated workflows and integration with departmental databases to make service delivery faster and more seamless, officials said

The Information Technology department has flagged several shortcomings in the existing platform, including outdated technology architecture, manual intervention in certain workflows, limited integration between departmental systems and the need for better application monitoring.

Also Read: Delhi government to offer 1,482 ghats for Chhath rituals

The proposed revamp aims to enable end-to-end digital processing of applications, from document submission and verification to departmental scrutiny and approvals. It is also expected to improve application tracking and citizen support, officials said.

However, the government is yet to finalise the scope and implementation plan for the upgraded platform. A performance audit and technology assessment will help assess the government on how to upgrade the system, officials said.

To be sure, the e-District platform is one of the key components of Delhi’s existing digital governance infrastructure.

The broader digitisation plan envisages reducing repeated submission of documents, physical visits to government offices and duplication of information across departments, officials said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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