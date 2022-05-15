Delhi grapples with water shortage amid severe heatwave

With the Yamuna drying up under the blazing sun and Haryana not responding to SOS calls, authorities in Delhi are barely meeting drinking water demand in several areas, officials said on Saturday.

The level in the Wazirabad pond has dropped to 670.7 feet, the lowest so far this year. It was 671.80 feet on Thursday.

The pond level had dropped to 667 feet on July 11 last year, prompting the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to move the Supreme Court seeking directions to Haryana to release additional water in the Yamuna.

The DJB has written to the Haryana Irrigation Department thrice in this connection in a fortnight — on May 12, May 3 and April 30.

“Even flow via CLC (Carrier-Lined Channel) and DSB (Delhi Sub-Branch) is fluctuating... This will affect water production adversely. Due to peak summer, the water requirement is more,” the SOS sent on Thursday said.

“It is requested to supply 150 cusec of raw water additionally...,” it said.

According to officials, there has been no response from the neighbouring state whatsoever, leaving Delhi to fend for itself.