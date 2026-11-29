The Delhi High Court has restrained three Bajaj group companies from using information collected through artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled facial recognition cameras at their stores for any purpose other than customer verification, observing that profiling individuals through such technology “raises a serious question of privacy”.

Citing privacy concerns, the Delhi High Court barred three Bajaj entities from using biometric information collected through AI-enabled cameras beyond customer verification. more less

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In an interim order passed on November 27, Justice Jasmeet Singh said the petitioner’s concerns were genuine, noting that the growing prevalence of banking and AI-based frauds made the protection of his privacy and biometric data paramount.

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The court was hearing a petition filed by Dhananjay Bhole, represented by senior advocate Amit Prasad, challenging the use of AI-enabled facial recognition cameras at stores operated by multiple Bajaj entities. The petitioner alleged that the technology was being used to profile both customers and non-customers.

According to the petition, the system identified and profiled individuals by matching their facial features and authenticating them using data sourced from Aadhaar. Bhole expressed concern that the biometric information collected through the cameras could be shared with third parties, potentially compromising his privacy and financial security.

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{{^usCountry}} The petition challenged the use of facial recognition technology on the grounds that it violated the fundamental rights to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a), and to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition challenged the use of facial recognition technology on the grounds that it violated the fundamental rights to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a), and to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution. {{/usCountry}}

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Among other reliefs, Bhole sought directions restraining the companies from using AI-enabled facial recognition cameras at their stores in Delhi and collecting personal data for facial recognition. He also sought the deletion of facial information already collected through the technology.

Finding a prima facie case in his favour, Justice Singh said the balance of convenience also lay with the petitioner. The judge, however, allowed the companies to continue using the cameras for know-your-customer (KYC) purposes, provided the information was not used for any other activity.

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“The balance of convenience also lies in favour of the petitioner, since the respondents can still use the cameras for KYC, whereas refusal exposes the petitioner’s biometric data to misuse,” Justice Singh said.

The court further observed that denying interim protection could cause the petitioner irreparable harm, as any misuse of or unauthorised sharing of biometric information with third parties could not be adequately compensated through monetary damages.

Consequently, it restrained the respondents — Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finance Securities and Bajaj Housing Finance — as well as their agents, employees and representatives, from collecting or using information gathered through the facial recognition cameras for any purpose other than KYC.

The court also specifically barred the companies from sharing the information with any other entity, including their group companies.

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The petition also challenged a privacy policy dated November 2, 2026, which, according to Bhole, authorised the collection of facial biometric information through AI-enabled cameras and its processing using an AI model called Vision AI.

The court recorded, however, that two of the petitioner’s prayers — challenging the privacy policy and seeking directions to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to prohibit non-banking financial companies from obtaining facial biometric information without informed consent — were not pressed at this stage, as they were in the nature of public interest.

Prasad subsequently sought similar protection for all Bajaj customers. The court said it was unable to grant such relief within the scope of the present proceedings at this stage.

The matter will next be heard on December 4.

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