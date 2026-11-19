The Delhi high court on Thursday issued notice in jailed Lok Sabha member Abdul Rashid Sheikh’s petition against a trial court’s order framing charges against him and six others in a money laundering case linked to alleged funding from Pakistan through hawala channels for secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lok Sabha member Engineer Rashid.

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A bench of Justice Sachin Datta sought the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s response in Sheikh’s petition against the trial court’s September 9 order and fixed the matter for hearing next week.

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On October 24, the trial court framed charges against Sheikh, who is popularly known as Engineer Rashid, separatist leader Yasin Malik and five others, citing sufficient material on record to raise a strong suspicion of their involvement in the offence. In his petition, Sheikh, through his lawyer Vikhyat Oberoi, called the order erroneous.

The ED’s case originated from a 2017 National Investigation Agency (NIA) case. The agency alleged that the accused generated, received, routed, and transferred proceeds of crime amounting to ₹8.94 crore from the Pakistani establishment to promote secessionist activities and commit acts prejudicial to the law of the land.

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{{^usCountry}} The ED alleged that the funds were channelled through an elaborate network of cash couriers and intermediaries, who allegedly collected money from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and delivered it to separatist leaders, including Malik, to finance subversive activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED alleged that the funds were channelled through an elaborate network of cash couriers and intermediaries, who allegedly collected money from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and delivered it to separatist leaders, including Malik, to finance subversive activities. {{/usCountry}}