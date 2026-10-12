Delhi HC seeks cops' response on Indian Youth Congress' plea over anti-CEC stir nod

The Delhi high court on Monday sought the Delhi Police’s response on the Indian Youth Congress’s (IYC) plea against denial of permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Security heightened ahead of the Opposition's Supreme Court march, in Mandi House area, New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)

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The development came after additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma, who appeared for the Delhi Police, urged a bench of justice Amit Mahajan for time till tomorrow to seek instructions. Accordingly, the court asked the law officer to seek instructions and list the matter on Tuesday.

On October 1, the Delhi Police rejected IYC’s September 25 request to hold a peaceful demonstration involving approximately 100–150 people, despite the organisation giving an undertaking that it will comply with all lawful conditions relating to security, traffic management, discipline, and maintenance of public order.

Deep Dive What did the Indian Youth Congress ask the Delhi High Court to do over its Jantar Mantar protest? The IYC challenged the Delhi Police’s refusal to permit its proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The High Court sought the police’s response and listed the matter for Tuesday. Why does the Indian Youth Congress say the protest permission denial was unlawful? The IYC says the rejection was made on mechanical grounds and violated its rights to equality and peaceful assembly. It argues the police did not explain how a gathering of 100–150 people would create the stated risks. What conditions did the IYC offer for its Jantar Mantar protest? The IYC said it would follow lawful requirements on security, traffic, discipline and public order. It also proposed limits such as a one-day duration, no procession, regulated sound systems and maintaining emergency access.

In its petition, the IYC contended the rejection was made on mechanical grounds and amounted to a violation of its fundamental rights to equality and peaceful assembly.

“The impugned communication, however, does not disclose any individualised assessment as to how the proposed gathering of 100-150 persons, subject to the undertakings furnished by the Petitioner, would itself obstruct traffic, endanger human safety or disturb public tranquillity. Nor does it disclose why reasonable conditions—such as restricting the duration to one day, limiting participation, prohibiting any procession, regulating sound systems, maintaining emergency access and deploying volunteers—would not adequately address the concerns expressed by the Respondents,” the petition said.