Delhi HC shifts Patiala House, Rouse Avenue court proceedings online amid Jantar Mantar protest

Ahead of a protest at Jantar Mantar called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other groups demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls, the Delhi high court on Friday said that the Patiala House and Rouse Avenue court complexes would function entirely through virtual mode on Saturday.

The Patiala House and Rouse Avenue court complexes would function entirely through virtual mode on Saturday.

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According to a notification issued by High Court Registrar General Reetesh Singh, all district courts across Delhi will remain open and operational, with all undertrial prisoners to be produced through virtual hearings.

The notification further stated that judicial officers posted at the two court complexes who are unable to reach their respective courts may also conduct proceedings virtually.

Deep Dive Why did the Delhi High Court shift Patiala House and Rouse Avenue court proceedings to virtual mode? The shift was ordered ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar and related security concerns. The notification said proceedings at both court complexes would be virtual on Saturday. Will all Delhi district courts function online during the Jantar Mantar protest? No. The notification said all district courts across Delhi would remain open and operational, but Patiala House and Rouse Avenue would hold proceedings virtually only on Saturday. How will undertrial prisoners and cases affected by the virtual court arrangement be handled? Undertrial prisoners in Delhi district courts were to be produced through virtual mode. Courts were also directed not to pass adverse orders because litigants, advocates, witnesses or accused persons did not appear.

“The proceedings and hearing of all cases, including civil and criminal at New Delhi District Courts, i.e., at Patiala House Court Complex and at Rouse Avenue Court Complex shall be done virtually only. Such Judicial Officers posted at Patiala House Court Complex and at Rouse Avenue Court Complex who are unable to reach their respective Courts, may hold the Court through virtual proceedings,” the notification said.

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{{^usCountry}} “In all the District Courts across Delhi, all under trial prisoners shall be produced through virtual mode only,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In all the District Courts across Delhi, all under trial prisoners shall be produced through virtual mode only,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

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The high court further directed that no adverse orders shall be passed in any case across Delhi’s district courts due to the non-appearance of litigants, advocates, witnesses or accused persons.