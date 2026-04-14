Delhi LG orders ‘full security’ after Brigadier, his son assaulted in Vasant Enclave for opposing public drinking

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday took strong objection to the alleged assault of an Army Brigadier and his son for opposing public drinking outside their home in Vasant Enclave. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu (HT_PRINT)

The Delhi LG said he was “deeply concerned” over the incident and has ordered cops to provide full security to the officer's family. “I have personally spoken with Brigadier P.S. Arora to enquire about the incident and their well-being,” LG Sandhu said, further adding that he also spoke to the DCP and the Police Commissioner, directing them to ensure a thorough and swift investigation.

Brigadier Parminder Singh Arora, 53, and his son Tejas Arora, 23, were allegedly assaulted outside their home in Vasant Enclave on Saturday night after they objected to two people drinking inside a luxury car.

The Army later confirmed that Arora was a serving officer of the Indian Army who was on leave in Delhi at the time of the incident. According to the Delhi LG's statement, the 23-year-old who was assaulted as an IIT graduate.

Assault in front of cop? As stated in an earlier HT report, the Brigadier and his son alleged that they were assaulted in front of a police officer and their complaint was not heeded to immediately after a complaint at the Vasant Vihar Police Station.

Later, Deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Amit Goel also said that an inspector was sent to district lines after a lapse was found on their part, and action was initiated.

What happened over the weekend? The assault allegedly took place on Saturday at around 10pm when the Brigadier and his son Tejas stepped out for a walk. According to them, they saw two people drinking inside a Mercedez-Benz parked in the locality and asked them to stop.

“We knew they were not from our block, so I asked them not to drink in public,” they said, alleging that the occupants inside the car refused.

According to the complaint, a subordinate-rank police officer did arrive when calls were made but action was taken. The complaints allege that 7-8 people arrived on the scene and assaulted them thereafter, as the police officer “stood and did nothing”.

The Brigadier's wife also alleged that some comments were made to “outrage” her modesty as she tried to save her son and husband.