Brigadier, son assaulted ‘in front of cop’ in Delhi for opposing drinking outside their home

A 53-year-old brigadier was allegedly manhandled and his son beaten by a group of men after they objected to two individuals drinking inside a luxury car outside their residence in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Enclave on Saturday night. Despite being provided multiple leads, including details of the vehicle involved, the army officer said the police are yet to identify the suspects. Deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Amit Goel said action had been initiated against an inspector. (PTI/Representative)

Brigadier Parminder Singh Arora and his 23-year-old son, Tejas Arora, alleged that they were assaulted in front of a police officer and that their complaint was not acted upon immediately at Vasant Vihar police station.

After the incident gained traction on social media, a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 79 (outraging modesty of a woman), 191(2) (rioting), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on Monday based on the complaint of the officer’s wife.

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Deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Amit Goel said action had been initiated against an inspector. “During the inquiry, a lapse was found on the part of the inspector (investigation), and he has been sent to district lines,” he said.

Police have so far not identified the suspects. According to information available online, the accused’s Mercedes-Benz has nine pending fines.

Arora said around 10pm, he and his son stepped out for a walk and noticed two men drinking inside a Mercedes-Benz parked outside their house. “We knew they were not from our block, so I asked them not to drink in public,” he said. The two allegedly refused.