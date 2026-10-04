5,000 cops, drones, barricades ready for India Gate-Jantar Mantar protests today

The Delhi Police has deployed around 5,000 personnel, including those from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other paramilitary forces, in the Capital ahead of two protest marches against the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday.

Protesters try to breach security barricades during a protest near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

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It said no permission has been given for the marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar, but expects a large turnout as the protests enter a third straight day.

Two marches against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar have been announced for Sunday — a Citizens’ March from India Gate to Jantar Mantar at 3pm and an Indian Youth Congress march on the same route at 5pm.

Also Read | 3 women journalists accuse Delhi cops of sexual harassment at Jantar Mantar stir, probe launched

Deep Dive What security measures are in place for the protests at India Gate and Jantar Mantar? The Delhi Police has deployed around 5,000 personnel, including multi-layered barricading on routes leading to Jantar Mantar, along with drones to monitor the crowd and assess the security situation. What allegations have been made against Delhi police officers during the Jantar Mantar protests? Three women journalists have accused senior Delhi police officers of sexual harassment during the protests, which has led to their complaints being forwarded to the crime branch for an impartial inquiry. Why were protesters detained during the marches at Jantar Mantar? Protesters were detained because the Delhi Police stated that no permission had been granted for the marches, and prohibitory orders were in force to maintain public order.

Multi-layered barricading has been put in place on routes leading to Jantar Mantar, with police blocking access from Tolstoy Marg, Janpath Road, Sansad Marg and the Kerala Bhawan side. Barricades have also been installed near Ashoka Road and C-Hexagon.

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{{^usCountry}} A police officer said district forces, reserve personnel, RAF and other paramilitary forces have been deployed from Parliament Street police station to Jantar Mantar on both sides. “Though permission has not been granted, we are expecting huge numbers,” the officer said, seeking anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police officer said district forces, reserve personnel, RAF and other paramilitary forces have been deployed from Parliament Street police station to Jantar Mantar on both sides. “Though permission has not been granted, we are expecting huge numbers,” the officer said, seeking anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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PCR vans and police vehicles will be deployed on all routes leading to Jantar Mantar, while CCTV cameras will be monitored directly from the DCP (New Delhi) office, the police said. Drones will also be used to monitor the crowd and assess security arrangements if the law-and-order situation becomes a concern.

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Police said anti-riot gear has been provided to personnel and the Ministry of Home Affairs has been informed about the security arrangements.

Also Read | HT exclusive: Delhi Police register 3 FIRs over Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The city police have registered three FIRs against protesters in connection with the recent demonstrations at and around Jantar Mantar. Three complaints alleging sexual harassment of women protesters and journalists by police personnel have been received by the police and sent to the Crime Branch for investigation.