Delhi pollution: GRAP II imposed in NCR; curbs on generators, construction work

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday ordered the implementation of GRAP-II in Delhi-NCR.



“In an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the Sub-Committee decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage II of the GRAP-Very Poor Air Quality be implemented by all the agencies concerned in the NCR, in addition to the Stage-I actions already in force, from 8:00 A.M. of 22.10.2024 in the National Capital Region (NCR),” the order read.



The decision to impose GRAP-II in the national capital region comes amid worsening air quality. According to website AQICN, several places in the capital reported poor air quality.



Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 226, categorised as “Unhealthy”. Mother Dairy Plant, ITO, ITI Shahdara and other areas reported AQI of “Unhealthy” to “Very Unhealthy."



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.



What Delhi Air Quality Panel said?

What Delhi Air Quality Panel said?

In its order, the CAQM has urged the citizens to use public transport and minimise the use of personal vehicles. The people in Delhi-NCR have been urged to use technology and take less congested route even if slightly longer.



The CAQM appealed to the people to regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in the automobiles. The panel recommended to avoid dust generating construction activities during months of October to January.



Dr. Rajesh Chawla, senior consultant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital's critical care for respiratory diseases and sleep medicine department, told ANI that the air pollution levels seem to be rising faster than before, which has increased the number of patients suffering from respiratory issues by nearly 10 to 15 per cent.



