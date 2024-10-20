Delhi pollution hits ‘severe’ levels, AAP govt blames buses coming from UP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday blamed deteriorating air quality in Delhi, especially Anand Vihar, on emission from buses commuting to the national capital from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. The party also attributed frothing pollution in the Yamuna to the alleged release of untreated effluents from the BJP-ruled state and Haryana, news agency ANI reported. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Environment Minister Gopal Rai review the steps being taken to reduce air pollution, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi.(PTI)

“The major cause of pollution in Anand Vihar is the buses coming from UP. Haryana and UP release their untreated effluents into the Yamuna,” said Delhi chief minister Atishi, promising to hold discussions with the UP government regarding these issues.

“If we see the buses in Anand Vihar, which records the maximum AQI, Delhi's buses are all run on CNG or electricity. But if we see the buses coming from UP and Haryana, they run on Diesel. An important reason for the pollution seen in the Anand Vihar area is the thousands of diesel-run buses coming from UP... Why can't Haryana and UP governments introduce CNG and electric buses in their fleet?”, Atishi asked while addressing a press conference.

Air quality in the national capital region has been deteriorating consistently over the past week with a thick layer of smog engulfing the skies. Atishi and Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected Anand Vihar area, where air quality has plummeted to severe category with PM 2.5 levels at 454 as of 8.30 am on Sunday.

The chief minister listed out measures taken by the Delhi government to combat air pollution. “Anti-pollution measures are being strictly deployed in Delhi. We have formed 99 teams who are carrying out dust control measures across Delhi. We have started the process of deploying more than 325 smog guns. PWD and MCD have deployed all their resources to combat pollution in Delhi. Anand Vihar, being on the border of Delhi and UP, is one such hotspot where the AQI is the highest,” she added.

Rai blamed the buses coming from UP for "doubling the pollution" load in Delhi and urged the Yogi Adityanath-led government to conduct water sprinkling in the Kaushambi bus depot.

“The pollution level in Delhi is in the 'poor' category. But the pollution level in Anand Vihar has been at a very high level for the last 4-5 days...Anand Vihar is Delhi's bus terminal and the Kaushambi bus terminal is right opposite to it. Diesel buses are coming here in huge numbers from Uttar Pradesh. The smoke from those buses is doubling the pollution in Delhi. We can bring a solution with joint effort,” ANI quoted Rai as saying.

Rai blamed the BJP for sensationalising the issue of pollution. “BJP creates a problem and then makes a video. Our job is to clean it. The cleaning is underway and we are preparing for the Chhath pooja... In Kalindi Kunj also, we will clean all the dirt coming from UP,” the minister added.

The AQI at ITO in the national capital stood at 232 at 8:30 am, marked under the 'Poor' category. Jahangirpuri has recorded AQI at the mark of 350 at 8:30 am, putting it under the 'Very Poor' category. Nehru Park and the surrounding areas recorded AQI at 254 putting it under the 'Poor' category.

(With ANI inputs)