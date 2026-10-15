Delhi protest LIVE: SC to hear key petitions on SIR, mass detentions today; Cops prep for CJP's Tiranga march
Delhi protest LIVE: Ahead of CJP's "Tiranga March," Delhi Police are likely to hold a key meeting to discuss a security plan and traffic arrangements.
Delhi protest LIVE updates: Amid tensions in the national capital, the Supreme Court of India is set to hear a series of petitions ranging from the Opposition's plea against the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India to the mass detentions of protestors, journalists and others during anti-CEC protests in Delhi last week....Read More
Furthermore, ahead of CJP's "Tiranga March," Delhi Police are likely to hold a key meeting to discuss a security plan and traffic arrangements.
On Wednesday, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke called for a Tiranga March at Connaught Place's Central Park. The march comes in response to the jailing of co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.
Amid high security in Delhi, here's a look at the recent developments
- CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has called for a Tiranga march in Connaught Place's Central Park. Dipke's call comes after his co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were remanded to five-days judicial custody in Delhi's Tihar Jail.
-Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, co-convenors of the CJP, were jailed on Wednesday after their “preventive arrest.” The duo, along with 12 other CJP leaders, were detained on Tuesday morning after they breached Jantar Mantar and unfurled the tricolour, days after the site was de-notified as a protest venue.
-Produced before a special executive magistrate on Wednesday morning, cops said that they have a presumption that Das and Ranka “may commit a crime” if they are let go, leading to their preventive arrest and judicial custody.
-Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also showed support for CJP and condemned the jailing of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Several other Opposition leaders also backed the pressure group.
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- 15 Oct 2026, 09:47:18 AM IST
Delhi protest LIVE: Congress reaches out to CJP through Prashant Bhushan after calling it an 'AAP proxy'
Delhi protest LIVE: The Congress’ efforts to bring civil society on board for its protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar have seen limited success but an attempt was made to reach out to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) through advocate Prashant Bhushan on Tuesday, people aware of the details said.
According to the people cited above, Bhushan tried to bring the CJP leadership to a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders hosted by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Tuesday evening.
The CJP, however, did not attend the meeting. There was no formal discussion on the outfit during the meeting, the people said. Read the full story here.
- 15 Oct 2026, 09:32:05 AM IST
Delhi protest LIVE: CJP’s history of mob violence can’t be ignored, cops tell SC
Delhi protest LIVE: Delhi Police commissioner Anurag Kumar has defended the denial of permission for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’s October 10 march and the preventive detention of protesters as “proportionate to the legitimate objective of maintaining law and order and preventing harm to persons and property”, asserting that the police administration could not have allowed breach of public order by an organisation with a recent history of mob violence, destruction of properties and incidents causing injuries to several people.
In a counter-affidavit filed in response to contempt proceedings over alleged non-compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions on regulating public transport during the protest, the police commissioner described the July 20 march by CJP over the NEET-UG paper leak as “unauthorised, unlawful and illegal”.
The police have argued that those participating in the previous march were part of an unlawful assembly, seeking to justify the action taken against the mobilisation on October 10. Read the full story here
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- 15 Oct 2026, 09:24:46 AM IST
Delhi protest LIVE: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea at 10:30am
Delhi protest LIVE: The Supreme Court of India will be hearing the plea filed by Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition challenging the special intensive revision (SIR) by the Election Commission of India. Gandhi's petition was filed earlier this week amid a series of protests in Delhi, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
As per Live Law, the matter will be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant at 10:30am.
- 15 Oct 2026, 09:04:50 AM IST
Delhi protest LIVE: CJP's Dipke and US singer Mary Millben trade barbs on social media
Delhi protest LIVE: American singer Mary Millben on Wednesday (local time) claimed CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had connections with US donors and accused him of lawlessness amid ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in India.
In a post on X, Millben directly addressed Dipke and urged him to engage with the Prime Minister, saying, “Oh dear @abhijeet_dipke, the truth sets everybody free. Even you. And here’s the truth: these US donors will drop you like a hot cake when you don’t succeed. And you won’t, because lawlessness never wins. Instead, take your US education, talent, and use it for good. Sit down with the PM @narendramodi and be a positive voice to advance India. The truth of your courage to do what’s right lies in your next steps.”
Her remarks were a response to Dipke's post on X, in which he questioned the claimed involvement of foreign nationals in India's internal affairs and alleged PM Modi of seeking American support to discredit his fellow citizens.
In a post on X, Dipke said, “Why is Modi seeking the support of Americans to discredit his own countrymen? Who gave foreign nationals the right to interfere in India’s internal affairs? We are more than capable of dealing with our own issues. We don’t need outsiders interfering in our country’s affairs."
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- 15 Oct 2026, 08:36:28 AM IST
Delhi protest LIVE: Delhi Police to meet today ahead of CJP's Tiranga march.
Delhi protest LIVE: The top brass of Delhi Police on Thursday will hold a high-level meeting at the police headquarters to plan fresh strategies, including security and traffic arrangements, at Central Park in Connaught Place after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke called on “patriots” to hoist the Tricolour at the spot on Friday, according to three senior police officers aware of the details.
- 15 Oct 2026, 08:34:38 AM IST
Delhi protest LIVE: SC to hear plea filed by Rahul Gandhi on SIR today
Delhi protest LIVE: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday is set to hear a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition leaders over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
As per the cause list of October 15 uploaded on the apex court website, the plea would come up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
Gandhi and several other opposition leaders marched to the apex court to file the petition on Monday.
Along with the Opposition's plea, the apex court will also hear separate petitions related to protests, closure of metro stations and disruptions in train services ahead of the October 10 agitation in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
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