Delhi protest LIVE: SC to hear key petitions on SIR, mass detentions today; Cops prep for CJP's Tiranga march

Furthermore, ahead of CJP's "Tiranga March," Delhi Police are likely to hold a key meeting to discuss a security plan and traffic arrangements.

On Wednesday, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke called for a Tiranga March at Connaught Place's Central Park. The march comes in response to the jailing of co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Amid high security in Delhi, here's a look at the recent developments

- CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has called for a Tiranga march in Connaught Place's Central Park. Dipke's call comes after his co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were remanded to five-days judicial custody in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

-Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, co-convenors of the CJP, were jailed on Wednesday after their “preventive arrest.” The duo, along with 12 other CJP leaders, were detained on Tuesday morning after they breached Jantar Mantar and unfurled the tricolour, days after the site was de-notified as a protest venue.

-Produced before a special executive magistrate on Wednesday morning, cops said that they have a presumption that Das and Ranka “may commit a crime” if they are let go, leading to their preventive arrest and judicial custody.

-Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also showed support for CJP and condemned the jailing of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Several other Opposition leaders also backed the pressure group.