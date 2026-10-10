Delhi protests: UN 'concerned' over mass detentions, seeks immediate release of detainees

The United Nations on Saturday expressed concerns over mass detentions in Delhi amid the ongoing anti-CEC protest. In a post on X, the United Nations Human Rights Commission said, “We are concerned by reports of mass detentions of demonstrators, protest leaders, members of civil society organisations, lawyers and journalists, before and during today’s large-scale demonstrations in Delhi.”

Protesters being dispersed by Delhi Police amid CJP Protest at Connaught Place, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

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The UNHRC called on the authorities to uphold the people's right to assemble peacefully.