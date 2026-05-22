Delhi-Bengaluru Air India flight grounded after tail strikes runway during landing

An Air India aircraft from Delhi to Bengaluru had to be grounded after its tail struck the runway while landing at the airport on Thursday. Air India said it is immediately initiating a full investigation into the cause of the incident. (Reuters)

Officials in the know of the incident from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said they have begun their investigation into the matter. “The operating pilots have been off rostered pending investigation,” one of the officials said.

Air India confirmed the incident and said, “Flight AI2651 operating from Delhi to Bengaluru on 21 May experienced a tail-strike during landing. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally.”

It further stated, “The aircraft has been grounded for detailed inspection. The incident will be investigated in accordance with established procedures, in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities.”

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The airline also confirmed as a result of the incident, its subsequent flight, AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi was cancelled.

“Alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate affected passengers at the earliest...Air India regrets the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” the airline spokesperson said.

A second official said, “The incident took place due to wake turbulence. The pilots decided to go around at the last minute due to it.” Another official said: “A freight B747, had just taken off before the Air India flight attempted to land. The A321 aircraft then performed a go- around due to wing disturbances.”

Fire in flight engine AI 2802 from Bengaluru to Delhi declared full emergency at Delhi airport due to fire in one of its engines. It landed safely at runway 29R at around 9.30pm. The aircraft that had 171 passengers on board, however had to be towed away.

An Air India spokesperson said, “...During the aircraft’s final approach into Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the engines. The indication was subsequently confirmed as true. The crew followed all standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely at Delhi airport. All passengers and crew are safe and have disembarked normally.

"Air India is immediately initiating a full investigation into the cause of the incident."