Delhi-Bengaluru Air India aircraft grounded after tail-strike during landing

An Air India aircraft from Delhi to Bengaluru was grounded after its tail struck the runway while landing at the airport on Thursday. The aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), officials in the know of the incident said, have begun their investigation into the matter. The Air India flight had 179 people on board when it experienced tail strike. (Representational Photo/Reuters)

“The operating pilots have been off rostered pending investigation,” one of the officials said.

Air India confirmed the incident and said, “Flight AI2651 operating from Delhi to Bengaluru on 21 May experienced a tail-strike during landing. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally.”

It further stated, “The aircraft has been grounded for detailed inspection. The incident will be investigated in accordance with established procedures, in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities.”

The airline also confirmed as a result of the incident, its subsequent flight, AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi was cancelled.

“Alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate affected passengers at the earliest. Our ground teams in Bengaluru are providing all necessary assistance. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” the airline spokesperson said.

A second official in the know of the matter said,” The incident took place due to wake turbulence. The pilots decided to go around at the last minute due to it.”

Another official said, “A freight B747, had just taken off before the Air India flight attempted to land. The A321 aircraft then performed a go- around due to wing disturbances.”

Wake turbulence is the disturbed, chaotic air trailing behind an aircraft. It is the disturbance generated by an aircraft that can affect encountering aircraft due to the strength, duration, and direction of the vortices.

An airline official said that the Delhi bound passengers impacted due to the incident were accomodated in an alternative aircraft.