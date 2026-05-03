Delhi to get 97 km of new Metro lines, 65 stations under mega ₹48,204 crore plan

The CM said the DMRC will bifurcate the detailed project reports (DPRs) into priority and non-priority ones for effective and phased implementation. “This project will play a key role in ensuring balanced and inclusive urban development across Delhi,” she said.

Officials said that four of the seven corridors have been designated as priority projects and will be taken up on a fast-track basis. The government has set a target to complete these priority corridors by 2029.

The Delhi government on Saturday announced it has approved an extensive expansion of the city’s Metro rail network , with plans afoot to add over 97 kilometres of new lines and 65 stations across seven corridors under the Phase V(B) plan. Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the project, which is estimated to cost ₹48,204.56 crore, is aimed at improving connectivity between the outskirts and emerging parts of the Capital with central Delhi.

The DPR for the entire project has already been prepared and submitted to the Centre, and is awaiting the cabinet nod. Earlier this week, the Delhi government approved the project following a detailed meeting between the CM and DMRC, officials said. Once approved, the Centre and Delhi will also need to give financial approval before work on the ground can start.

The DMRC did not respond to requests for comment.

Metro connections The DMRC’s Metro expansion is expected to bring localities of Najafgarh, Narela, Mithapur and Khera Kalan on the Metro map, linking them with the existing network. The plan includes a mix of elevated and underground corridors, with several interchange points designed to integrate the new lines with existing ones.

“The initiative will significantly enhance access to public transport in underserved areas. This expansion will connect far-flung and fast-growing areas of Delhi to the Metro network, ensuring faster, safer and more convenient travel for residents,” Gupta said.

The Dhansa Bus Stand-Nangloi corridor, spanning 11.859km, will be a fully elevated route with nine stations. It will connect Naresh Park Extension, Ranhola, Bakkarwala, Baprola, Dichaon Kalan and Najafgarh Extension, with interchange facilities at Nangloi on the Green Line and Dhansa Bus Stand on the Grey Line.

Another key corridor, from the Central Secretariat to Kishangarh, will span 15.969km, with most of the network underground. The stretch will comprise 10 stations—nine underground and one elevated—and is expected to extend to localities of New Moti Bagh, RK Puram and Jawaharlal Nehru University. Interchanges will be available at the Central Secretariat, Moti Bagh, RK Puram and Kishangarh.

The Samaypur Badli-Narela corridor will extend the existing line by 12.89km through a fully elevated alignment. The route will include eight stations at Siraspur, Khera Kalan, Holambi Kalan, Alipur and Narela. It will provide interchanges at Siraspur and the Narela DDA Sports Complex.

The Kirti Nagar–Palam corridor, covering 9.967km, will comprise six stations in all, including both underground and elevated sections. The alignment will pass through Saraswati Garden, Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase III, IITM Janakpuri and Sagarpur, with interchanges at Mayapuri and Palam.

An independent corridor from Jor Bagh to Mithapur will span 16.991km and feature a mix of underground and elevated stretches. The 12 stations along this route will serve the localities of Lodhi Colony, Jaitpur and Moladband. Interchange stations are planned at Jor Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, NSIC Okhla, Jasola Apollo and Madanpur Khadar.

The Shastri Park-Mayur Vihar Phase III corridor will run for 13.197km, with both underground and elevated sections. Eight stations are planned along this stretch, connecting Geeta Colony, Gandhi Nagar Market and Patparganj, with interchanges at Shastri Park, Nirman Vihar and Trilokpuri.

The seventh corridor, from Keshavpuram to Rohini Sector 34, will be a fully elevated route spanning 16.285km and comprising 12 stations. It will link the localities of Pitampura, Rohini Sector 16 and Delhi Technological University, with interchanges at Keshavpuram, North Pitampura and Rohini Sector 34.

Highlighting the broader objectives of the project, the CM said the expansion would contribute to improved last-mile connectivity and reduced travel time across the city. Once completed, Phase V (B) is expected to significantly expand the reach of the Metro network, strengthening its role as a primary mode of transport for daily commuters in the national capital, she added.