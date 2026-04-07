Delhi water disruption today: Check affected areas as DJB begins maintenance work

Water supply in several parts of Delhi is set to be disrupted on April 7 as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) undertakes its annual maintenance work. The civic body has issued an advisory urging residents in affected areas to store adequate water in advance. Residents in parts of Delhi are likely to experience water supply disruptions on April 7 as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) carries out its annual maintenance work. (Representational Image)

In an official statement explaining the reason behind the disruption, the DJB said on X, “Due to the annual flushing programme of underground reservoirs (UGR) and booster pumping stations, water supply will be affected on 06.04.2026 and 07.04.2026 in several areas of Delhi. Residents are advised to store adequate water in advance. We regret the inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation.”

What are the affected areas on April 7? For April 7, the affected areas include Sultanpuri, Sector-3 Pocket-F (23 Rohini), Sector-3 Pocket-A-1 Rohini, Filling Point and Karala Village along with surrounding areas, Sec-3 Pocket-B (10 Rohini), and Sector-3 Pocket-C (12 Rohini).

Residents in these localities are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance to avoid inconvenience.