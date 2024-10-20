Delhi woman gets caught in crossfire as two gangs battle in Welcome area

Delhi police on Saturday said that several rounds of bullets were fired in North-East Delhi's Welcome area, causing critical injury to a woman, news agency PTI reported. Police personnel investigate at the spot after two groups of people opened fire, at Welcome area in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. One woman suffered injuries in the incident.(PTI)

“Several rounds were fired at North-East Delhi's Welcome area. One lady was injured, officials are on the spot and an investigation is underway,” said Delhi Police.

The victim has been identified as a 22-year-old woman named Ifra. She has been admitted to the GTB Hospital for medical attention and is undergoing treatment for bullet injuries on her chest.

On Saturday, at 4.42 pm, police were alerted about a quarrel and subsequent firing at Raja Market in Welcome area. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vishal along with senior officials rushed to the spot and found empty cartridges spilled along the street, police said.

The crime scene was cordoned off immediately and an investigation is underway. Initial probe revealed that the firing was a fallout between two wholesale sellers of jeans, allegedly over money.

A total of 17 exhibits were lifted including empty cartridges, live cartridges and deformed metal pieces. Few culprits have been nabbed, police said. None of the members from the two groups suffered injuries.

Police have increased their presence around the area to prevent any possible escalation over the incident. More individuals are being questioned to find out the reason behind the firing.

Crime in Delhi

Three separate firing incidents were reported within a span of 24 hours in Delhi on September 29. Delhi police say that extortion calls by individuals connected to organised crime gangs are on the rise in the national capital.

According to PTI, Delhi Police's recent statistics reveal a total of 133 extortion cases being reported from across the national capital this year, till August 15.

A total of 141 such cases were reported in the same period last year. At least 110 extortion cases were registered in the corresponding period in 2022. At least 204 cases of extortion were reported throughout 2023 and 187 in 2022, according to the statistics.

Police said eleven gangs involved in extortion and threatening of businessmen, shooting and targeted killings have been identified across the National Capital Region over last few months. Delhi police commissioner has directed the officials to curb the activities of these gangs by invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act and other stringent local laws wherever applicable.

(With inputs from agencies)